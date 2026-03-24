Omega Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Hosted by

Omega Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

About this event

Big Hats Deposit Link

307 Wilburn St

Nashville, TN 37207, USA

Single Tickets - Deposit
Pay what you can

Deposit for single tickets - Tickets are $100

Our Derby Experience Package includes designated reserved seating area, Derby Experience wrist band (Unlimited bar & Complimentary buffet) Pre-Sale price ends 3/31. This package will be priced at $130.00

Uncle Nearest Day Lounge Four-Seater Deposit
Pay what you can

This package includes white sofas, coffee and end table, Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet) and Derby Souvenir (Pre-Sale Price ends 3/31 and this package will be priced at $600)

Uncle Nearest Day Lounge (Eight Seater) - Deposit
Pay what you can

Uncle Nearest Day Lounge Eight-Seater includes white sofas, coffee and end table, Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Food Buffet) and Derby Souvenir. Pre-Sale price ends 3/31 and this package will be priced at $1200.00

Uncle Nearest Day Lounge Twelve-Seater - Deposit
Pay what you can

This package includes white sofas, coffee and end table, Derby Wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet), Derby Souvenir. Pre-Sale price ends 3/31 and this package will be priced at $1800.00

Golden Saddle Suites - Deposit
Pay what you can

Our Golden Saddle Suite is a 30x30 table tented area. Table purchase only. 8 per table. This package includes Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet) and Derby Souvenir. Pre-Sale price ends 3/31 and this package will be priced at $1000.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!