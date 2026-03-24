Big Hats Deposit Link

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Deposit for single tickets - Tickets are $100
Our Derby Experience Package includes designated reserved seating area, Derby Experience wrist band (Unlimited bar & Complimentary buffet) Pre-Sale price ends 3/31. This package will be priced at $130.00
This package includes white sofas, coffee and end table, Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet) and Derby Souvenir (Pre-Sale Price ends 3/31 and this package will be priced at $600)
Uncle Nearest Day Lounge Eight-Seater includes white sofas, coffee and end table, Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Food Buffet) and Derby Souvenir. Pre-Sale price ends 3/31 and this package will be priced at $1200.00
This package includes white sofas, coffee and end table, Derby Wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet), Derby Souvenir. Pre-Sale price ends 3/31 and this package will be priced at $1800.00
Our Golden Saddle Suite is a 30x30 table tented area. Table purchase only. 8 per table. This package includes Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet) and Derby Souvenir. Pre-Sale price ends 3/31 and this package will be priced at $1000.00
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