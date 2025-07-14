Big Heart Opening Sponsors and Vendors

8250 15th St E

Unit I

HEART OF THE HUB SPONSOR
$1,000

Our premier sponsor level. You make this whole thing possible.

Includes:

– Logo on all event materials and signage

– Premier placement

– Custom thank-you post

– Two tickets to a future yoga or wellness event

ROOT TO RISE SPONSOR
$500

Support the launch of our Anusara yoga series.

Includes:

– Mention/logo on yoga materials and signage

– Social media recognition

– Optional vendor table

VIBES & CAFÉ SPONSOR
$150

Help launch the LoveEatRepeat Café and celebrate Anusara’s birthday with treats.

Includes:

– Signage at the café or dessert table

– Social media recognition

Vendor
$25

Join us as a vendor at the Big Heart Opening on August 15, 2025, hosted by Streets of Paradise at 8251 15th St E, Sarasota. Each $25 ticket secures one indoor booth space for the full-day celebration. Bring your own setup—tables, chairs, and displays—and be ready by 9:15 AM. No electricity provided. All sales final.

$

