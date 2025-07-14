Big Heart Opening Sponsors and Vendors

Our premier sponsor level. You make this whole thing possible.
Includes:
– Logo on all event materials and signage
– Premier placement
– Custom thank-you post
– Two tickets to a future yoga or wellness event
Support the launch of our Anusara yoga series.
Includes:
– Mention/logo on yoga materials and signage
– Social media recognition
– Optional vendor table
Help launch the LoveEatRepeat Café and celebrate Anusara’s birthday with treats.
Includes:
– Signage at the café or dessert table
– Social media recognition
Join us as a vendor at the Big Heart Opening on August 15, 2025, hosted by Streets of Paradise at 8251 15th St E, Sarasota. Each $25 ticket secures one indoor booth space for the full-day celebration. Bring your own setup—tables, chairs, and displays—and be ready by 9:15 AM. No electricity provided. All sales final.
