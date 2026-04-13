Big Horn Performing Arts Beetlejuice Jr. Silent Auction

Make a bold, bizarre, and unforgettable statement with this towering sculpture inspired by Delia Schlimmer’s iconic artistic style! Standing between 5 and 6 feet tall, this piece is a direct nod to the surreal, avant-garde aesthetic seen in the 1988 film Beetlejuice, perfectly capturing the strange and unusual spirit of the show.

Crafted from spray foam by our set builder (and Beetlejuice's dad) Brent Maurhoff, this sculpture is impressively large yet lightweight and easy to move, making it ideal for display in your home, studio, or as a standout addition to your Halloween décor collection.