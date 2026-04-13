Big Horn Performing Arts Beetlejuice Jr. Silent Auction

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Bring home a truly strange and unusual piece from Beetlejuice Jr.! This eye-catching ukulele was custom-designed for the stage, featuring a bold hand-painted black and white swirl pattern that captures Beetlejuice’s chaotic energy. Accented with neon green glow paint, it comes alive under stage lighting, just like it did in our production! This unique prop isn’t just a visual standout; it is a fully functional ukulele!
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Step into the wonderfully weird world of the Maitlands with this charmingly quirky retro crib mobile, used as part of Adam's heartfelt moment in Beetlejuice Jr.. This piece is an authentically sourced vintage piece with a nostalgic and whimsical feel. The mobile, full of character, features a wind up music box and captures the contrast at the heart of the show—sweet innocence wrapped in the strange and unusual.
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Make a bold, bizarre, and unforgettable statement with this towering sculpture inspired by Delia Schlimmer’s iconic artistic style! Standing between 5 and 6 feet tall, this piece is a direct nod to the surreal, avant-garde aesthetic seen in the 1988 film Beetlejuice, perfectly capturing the strange and unusual spirit of the show.
Crafted from spray foam by our set builder (and Beetlejuice's dad) Brent Maurhoff, this sculpture is impressively large yet lightweight and easy to move, making it ideal for display in your home, studio, or as a standout addition to your Halloween décor collection.
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Bring home a touch of warmth from the Maitlands’ world with this beautifully crafted pottery piece used in Beetlejuice Jr.. Reflecting Barbara’s gentle, homey spirit, this piece added authenticity and charm to the Maitlands’ cozy aesthetic on stage.
Sourced locally from Red Bison Studio and handcrafted by artisan Stephen Mullins, this pottery is more than just a prop—it’s a true work of art rooted in our own community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!