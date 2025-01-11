Big on Love Online Auction

Need a little help getting things done? This Gift Voucher from Errand Runners is your solution! Whether it’s picking up groceries, dropping off dry cleaning, organizing your home, or tackling a personal errand, Errand Runners will take care of it all for you. Valued at $50.
The voucher is redeemable for one service of your choice, making it perfect for anyone who could use a little extra time or assistance in their busy life. Let Errand Runners handle the tasks on your to-do list, so you can focus on what matters most.
Bid now for the gift of convenience and a stress-free day!
Dozen Roses from Tipton & Hurst
$55
Say it with flowers! A dozen stunning roses from Tipton & Hurst is the perfect way to brighten someone’s day or celebrate a special occasion. A perfect gift for Valentine's Day, these premium roses are hand-selected and arranged by the expert florists at Tipton & Hurst.
Known for their exquisite floral designs and top-quality blooms, Tipton & Hurst has been a trusted name in floral arrangements for over 130 years. With vibrant, fresh roses in a range of beautiful colors, this gift is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Bid now for the chance to send or receive the perfect bouquet of roses, arranged with love and care by Tipton & Hurst!
Valued at $110
Winning bidder must arrange for pick up in store.
Pastel Panting "Floral Arrangement"
$50
Add a beautiful, hand-crafted piece to your collection with this Pastel Painting "Floral Arrangement". Measuring 8x10 and matted in an 11x14 frame, this charming artwork brings a soft, elegant touch to any space. The delicate blending of pastels captures the timeless beauty of a floral arrangement, making it a perfect addition to your home or office.
Bid now to bring this gorgeous piece of art into your life!
Pastel Painting "Poppies"
$50
Bring vibrant color and beauty into your space with this stunning Pastel Painting "Poppies". Measuring 8x10 and matted in an 11x14 frame, this artwork captures the bold elegance of poppies in full bloom. The rich, warm tones of the pastels bring a striking and serene atmosphere to any room.
Whether you're an art collector or looking to brighten up your home or office, this piece is sure to make a statement.
Bid now for the chance to own this beautiful work of art!
One Month Membership to Little Rock Athletic Club
$350
Get ready to elevate your fitness routine with a one month membership/50% off joining fee for the Little Rock Athletic Club! You'll also get a discount coupon book and a basket of LRAC merchandise all valued at $700! Whether you’re looking to jumpstart your wellness journey or treat yourself to a week of relaxation and self-care, this membership gives you access to top-tier fitness facilities, classes, and amenities.
From state-of-the-art gym equipment and group fitness classes to luxurious spa services, the Little Rock Athletic Club has everything you need to stay healthy, strong, and energized. Enjoy a full week of fitness, relaxation, and motivation with no long-term commitment!
Bid now for your chance to experience one of Little Rock’s premier athletic clubs!
Walmart Gift Card
$50
Everyone loves a little extra shopping spree! Bid now for a Walmart Gift Card valued at $100, and treat yourself to whatever you need. From groceries and household essentials to clothing, electronics, and toys, Walmart has everything on your shopping list.
Whether you're stocking up for the week, upgrading your home, or picking out the perfect gift, this versatile gift card can be used online or in-store, giving you endless possibilities.
Don't miss out on the chance to snag this gift card and enjoy a shopping experience that fits your lifestyle. Bid today for the ultimate convenience and variety!
Starry Night Painting
$30
This vibrant "Starry Night" painting, created by talented local artists at Painting with a Twist, is a true masterpiece. Inspired by the iconic work of Vincent van Gogh, this stunning piece captures the swirling beauty of the night sky in rich, vivid colors. Bid now and bring home this beautiful work of art, crafted with passion and creativity by local talent! Valued at $100
Bid now for the chance to unleash your creativity and walk away with two unique, hand-painted works of art!
Romantic Dinner for Two at Artfully Delicious
$50
Treat yourself to a catered dinner from Artfully Delicious valued at $100.
Indulge in a carefully crafted, gourmet meal with dishes that highlight the freshest ingredients and unique flavors, all served in a charming, cozy setting. Whether you're celebrating an anniversary, a special occasion, or simply want to enjoy a romantic evening, this dinner is sure to impress.
Wine + Treats Gift Basket
$85
Indulge in the ultimate night of relaxation and enjoyment with this Wine + Treats Gift Basket! Perfect for a cozy evening in, a special occasion, or a gift for someone you love, this basket is filled with everything you need to unwind and indulge. Valued at $175.
Enjoy two bottles of handpicked fine wine, paired with elegant wine glasses and buttery shortbread cookies. For the sweet tooth, there are decadent chocolate caramels and chewy jelly candies, along with a couples game to add some fun to your evening. The basket also includes stylish coasters to complete the set.
Whether you’re enjoying a quiet evening or entertaining guests, this gift basket offers everything you need for a memorable and delicious experience. Bid now and make your next night in truly special!
One month of classes at Unity Martial Arts
$90
Experience the art of self-discipline, strength, and focus with one month of classes at Unity Martial Arts! Choose from a variety of classes, including Yoga, Tai Chi, Karate, Jiujitsu, and Kids Martial Arts (ages 5-12). Whether you're looking to build flexibility, learn self-defense, or have your child engage in a fun and empowering activity, Unity Martial Arts has something for everyone. Valued at $195.
This voucher gives you the opportunity to try out one class or explore multiple disciplines during your month of training. The best part? You don’t need to worry about special clothing or equipment—just come as you are and start your journey toward improved health, confidence, and focus.
Bid now for the chance to experience a month of movement and growth!
Ultimate Date Night In or Out Gift Basket
$100
Treat yourself or a loved one to the perfect night, whether you’re staying in for a cozy evening or heading out for a well-deserved date night! This Ultimate Date Night In or Out Gift Basket combines everything you need for an unforgettable evening. Inside the basket, you’ll find:
Netflix Gift Card ($50 value): Snuggle up and enjoy a movie marathon with access to thousands of titles—perfect for a cozy night in!
DoorDash Gift Card ($50 value): No need to cook! Order in from your favorite local restaurant and enjoy a delicious meal without lifting a finger.
$100 Cash: Use it however you see fit—whether it's a fun night out, paying for a sitter, or adding a little extra to your date night plans.
This is the ideal gift for busy parents who deserve a night off or for anyone looking to enjoy a stress-free evening. Whether you’re ordering food, picking a movie, or getting some extra pocket money for a night out, this basket has it all! Bid now for the chance to unwind, relax, and enjoy some well-deserved time for yourself.
Glow Queens Cleaning Service - 1st Time General Cleaning
$120
Transform your home with a first-time General Cleaning from Glow Queens Cleaning Service! This thorough cleaning covers up to three bedrooms, including dusting, trash removal, and vacuuming/sweeping/mopping each room. Let the professionals take care of the cleaning so you can enjoy a fresh, spotless home without lifting a finger. Valued at $225.
This is a great way to experience top-notch cleaning service with a customized touch.
Bid now for a sparkling, clean home at a fantastic price!
Gift Card to House of Beauty by KT Aesthetics
$125
Treat yourself to a little self-care with a $250 Gift Card to House of Beauty by KT Aesthetics! Whether you're in need of a rejuvenating facial, a beauty treatment, or a head-to-toe pampering session, this gift card gives you the freedom to choose from a range of services designed to make you feel your best.
House of Beauty by KT Aesthetics is known for its luxurious, personalized treatments, including skin care, body contouring, and more. Their skilled professionals use top-tier products and techniques to help you glow inside and out.
Bid now for a chance to experience the ultimate in beauty and relaxation!
Private Dinner for Two by At The House Private
$175
Treat yourself and a guest to an unforgettable dining experience with a Private Meal for Two, prepared in the comfort and privacy of your own home by At The House Private. From the moment you sit down, you’ll enjoy a customized menu designed just for you, starting with a delicious appetizer, followed by a mouthwatering main course, and ending with a delectable dessert. Valued at $350.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply craving an intimate dining experience, this personalized meal will elevate any evening.
Bid now to enjoy a gourmet dinner experience tailored to your tastes!
4 Tickets to an Arkansas Symphony Concert
$180
Experience the beauty of live classical music with 4 tickets to an upcoming concert by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra! With a value of $372, these tickets offer you the chance to enjoy an unforgettable night of world-class music performed by one of the region’s most renowned orchestras.
From timeless classical compositions to contemporary masterpieces, the Arkansas Symphony offers a diverse range of performances that will captivate and inspire. Whether you’re a lifelong symphony fan or new to the world of orchestral music, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy an evening of culture, sophistication, and stunning performances.
Bid now for the chance to attend a concert that will leave you with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for the art of music!
A Gift of Healing - 3 Free Treatment Sessions
$250
Give the gift of relief and rejuvenation with A Gift of Healing from Denise Laster Fitness. Valued at $500, this certificate includes 3 transformative sessions using advanced neurofit and frequency-specific microcurrent therapies. Whether you’re seeking relief from chronic migraines, recovering from a sports injury, or simply in need of some deep relaxation, these treatments are designed to restore balance and promote natural healing.
Denise Laster, a Certified Personal Trainer and Licensed Massage Therapist, brings years of expertise in helping clients overcome pain, reduce tension, and restore their bodies to optimal health. Each session is personalized to address your unique needs, providing you with lasting results.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience cutting-edge therapy and a path to a pain-free, healthier you. Bid now for sessions that could change your life!
17-16 Hammered Dulcimer
$350
Discover the unique sound of the 17-16 Hammered Dulcimer, a beautifully crafted instrument offering rich, resonant tones. This dulcimer comes with extra chromatic notes, a stand, hammers, an instruction book, and a tuning wrench to help you get started. Whether you’re an experienced musician or a beginner, this dulcimer will provide hours of enjoyment and musical exploration. Valued at $700.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional instrument at a great price!
Bid now to bring home this unique and versatile instrument!
Spring Confetti Necklace & Earrings
$140
This stunning, handcrafted jewelry (necklace and earrings) set is a true work of art, featuring a blend of luxurious materials and is valued at $280. The necklace and earrings are made from sterling silver and adorned with a dazzling array of gemstones, including vibrant garnets, serene aquamarine, lustrous freshwater pearls, rich amethyst, radiant turquoise, soothing jade, bright citrine, and unique sea glass. A perfect statement piece that combines elegance and natural beauty, this set is truly one-of-a-kind and will add a touch of sophistication to any collection.
Get That Glow Gift Set
$250
Achieve radiant, glowing skin with this exclusive beauty bundle from Dillards! The Get That Glow Gift Set features the GloPro Facial Microneedling Discovery Set for professional-grade skin rejuvenation, paired with Daily and Nightly BeautyBio Serums for optimal hydration and anti-aging benefits. To complete your glow, the set includes Perfecting Beauty and Bronzing Drops for a flawless, sun-kissed finish. A luxurious skincare experience, all in one perfect package! Valued at $500.
Imperial Pearl and Sterling Bangle Bracelet
$300
A stunning Imperial Pearl and Sterling Silver Bangle Bracelet from Jones and Son Fine Jewelry. This elegant piece features beautiful 2-12mm freshwater pearls, each carefully selected for their lustrous shine and natural beauty. The sterling silver bangle design offers a sleek and timeless look, making it the perfect addition to any jewelry collection. Whether dressing up for a special occasion or adding a touch of sophistication to everyday wear, this bracelet is sure to turn heads. Don’t miss out on the chance to own this exquisite piece of fine jewelry. Valued at $600.
Pink Flowers Painting
$30
A charming painting of pink flowers in a serene field, created by talented local artists at Painting with a Twist. This delightful piece captures the soft beauty of blooming flowers against a peaceful landscape, evoking feelings of tranquility and joy. Valued at $100.
Blue Cat Painting
$30
This playful and whimsical painting created by talented local artists at Painting with a Twist, is sure to bring a smile to your face! Featuring a charming blue cat with bright, expressive eyes, this fun and colorful artwork adds a lighthearted touch to any space. Valued at $100.
Teen Pandora Bracelet
$40
This Pandora Bracelet featuring a delicate Snowflake Charm is perfect for the teen or tween in your life. Crafted from high-quality sterling silver, this elegant piece valued $75 and offers both style and versatility for everyday wear or special occasions.
Hamilton and Wonder Woman Bobble Head Collectors Items
$30
This unique set of collectible bobbleheads features two iconic figures: Hamilton and Wonder Woman. Perfect for fans and collectors alike, these limited edition pieces capture the essence of both the legendary musical and the beloved superhero. Valued at $65
Gift Basket for Child
$30
Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your little one? This special bundle includes an adorable Yoda Baby plush along with two fun puzzles — a 500-piece and a 100-piece puzzle set. Whether they’re a Star Wars fan or just love a good challenge, this thoughtful gift is sure to bring joy and keep them entertained for hours and is a great way to show your youngest sweetheart just how much they mean to you this Valentine’s Day!
