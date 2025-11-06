Big Red 2026

909 E 2nd St

Bloomington, IN 47401, USA

General Weekend Pass
$75

Includes all lessons for one track of your choice and all social dances.

Student Weekend Pass
$65

Includes all lessons for one track of your choice and all social dances. Must show valid Student ID upon entrance.

IU Swing Dance Club Member Weekend Pass
$60

Includes all lessons for one track of your choice and all social dances. Must have completed IU Swing Dance Membership Requirements.

Social Dance Only
$50

All evening social dances, No lessons.

Friday Night Dance
$20

Friday night social dance only.

Saturday Night Dance
$20

Saturday night social dance only.

Sunday Farewell Dance
$12

Sunday night social dance only.

Lessons Only
$50

Lessons Only for the weekend for one track of your choosing.

Add-On Class
$10

Add on an elective class of your choice (not applicable to fundamentals, open, or Shagoa track classes). See the schedule for what add-on classes you’d like to sign up for!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing