The Big Red Community Foundation

Hosted by

The Big Red Community Foundation

About this event

Big Red Golf Outing

3734 Sunnybrook Rd

Kent, OH 44240, USA

Golfer Registration
$100

Golfer Registration – $100 (Foursome Participant)

Registration includes participation as part of a foursome in the Big Red Golf Outing.

Event Details:

  • Saturday, May 23rd
  • Registration begins at 8:00 AM
  • 9:00 AM Shotgun Start

What’s Included:

  • Lunch and dinner
  • Drinks included with both meals

Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase during play (3 for $5).


Important Information:

  • Participants must be 21 years of age or older
  • By submitting payment, you agree to follow all course rules and event guidelines.
Mulligans
$10

4 per team.

50/50 Tickets
$20

25 for $20

Raffle Tickets
$20

25 for $20

Hole Sponsor
$100

⛳ Become a Hole Sponsor!

Promote your business while supporting a great cause!


Hole sponsor signage (18” x 24”) will be prominently displayed at one of the holes during the outing—giving your business great visibility throughout the day.


It’s a fun and easy way to support the Big Red Golf Outing while advertising to our amazing Falcon community!

Cart Sponsor
$250

🛺 Cart Sponsorship


Get your business seen all day long! As a cart sponsor, your signage (minimum 18” x 24”, or larger) will be prominently displayed on golf carts used throughout the outing.


With golfers driving the course all day, your brand will receive continuous exposure from every participant—making this one of the most visible sponsorship opportunities of the event.


Support the Big Red Golf Outing while putting your business front and center!

Bar Sponsorship
$500

🍻 Bar Sponsorship


Be a featured sponsor of the bar at the Big Red Golf Outing! This high-visibility sponsorship puts your business in front of participants all day long.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • Your logo featured on official event drink koozies
  • Logo placement on drink tickets
  • Prominent signage at the dining pavilion
  • Recognition across our social media platforms

This is a great opportunity to showcase your business while supporting the Falcon community—your brand will be seen throughout the entire event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!