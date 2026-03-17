About this event
Golfer Registration – $100 (Foursome Participant)
Registration includes participation as part of a foursome in the Big Red Golf Outing.
Event Details:
What’s Included:
Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase during play (3 for $5).
Important Information:
4 per team.
25 for $20
25 for $20
⛳ Become a Hole Sponsor!
Promote your business while supporting a great cause!
Hole sponsor signage (18” x 24”) will be prominently displayed at one of the holes during the outing—giving your business great visibility throughout the day.
It’s a fun and easy way to support the Big Red Golf Outing while advertising to our amazing Falcon community!
🛺 Cart Sponsorship
Get your business seen all day long! As a cart sponsor, your signage (minimum 18” x 24”, or larger) will be prominently displayed on golf carts used throughout the outing.
With golfers driving the course all day, your brand will receive continuous exposure from every participant—making this one of the most visible sponsorship opportunities of the event.
Support the Big Red Golf Outing while putting your business front and center!
🍻 Bar Sponsorship
Be a featured sponsor of the bar at the Big Red Golf Outing! This high-visibility sponsorship puts your business in front of participants all day long.
Sponsorship Includes:
This is a great opportunity to showcase your business while supporting the Falcon community—your brand will be seen throughout the entire event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!