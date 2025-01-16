Big Walnut Cheerleading's Silent Auction

Power bank: The Volt 2200 mAh Power Bank has a rechargeable lithium ion Grade A battery (8,14Wh) with enough power to charge smartphones, MP3 players and more. The reusable power bank charges via USB cable (included), which can recharge the battery backup or othere devices with a micro-USB input like Android smartphones from Samsung®, Motorola®, HTC®, Nokia® and others. Red LED light indicates while charging. Input: 5V/500mA. Output: 5V/1000mA. Headphones: The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0, Voice Assistant Activation (Siri/Hey Google), Auto-Pairing, and Auto Power-On. The power case can be charged wirelessly via a wireless charging pad or with the included Micro USB Cable. Once the 500mAh battery of the case is charged, it will charge the earbuds 5x from 0-100%. The earbuds have built in music controls and a microphone for hands free operation. Charge time: Earbuds 1.5hrs, Case: 2hrs

Power bank: The Volt 2200 mAh Power Bank has a rechargeable lithium ion Grade A battery (8,14Wh) with enough power to charge smartphones, MP3 players and more. The reusable power bank charges via USB cable (included), which can recharge the battery backup or othere devices with a micro-USB input like Android smartphones from Samsung®, Motorola®, HTC®, Nokia® and others. Red LED light indicates while charging. Input: 5V/500mA. Output: 5V/1000mA. Headphones: The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0, Voice Assistant Activation (Siri/Hey Google), Auto-Pairing, and Auto Power-On. The power case can be charged wirelessly via a wireless charging pad or with the included Micro USB Cable. Once the 500mAh battery of the case is charged, it will charge the earbuds 5x from 0-100%. The earbuds have built in music controls and a microphone for hands free operation. Charge time: Earbuds 1.5hrs, Case: 2hrs

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