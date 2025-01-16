Big Walnut Cheerleading's Silent Auction

THE BOX IS MADE OF LOCAL WALNUT WITH WALNUT PEGS. THE EAGLE IS MADE OF LOCAL SASSAFRAS AND THE BEAK IS SOUTH AMERICAN CANARY WOOD. THE RED VELVET IS NOT GLUED AND CAN BE REVERSED FOR A FRESH LINER. THE BOX IS MADE OF ONE INCH THICK WALNUT.
15” x 10” x 7”
THE BOX IS MADE OF LOCAL WALNUT WITH WALNUT PEGS. THE EAGLE IS MADE OF LOCAL SASSAFRAS AND THE BEAK IS SOUTH AMERICAN CANARY WOOD. THE RED VELVET IS NOT GLUED AND CAN BE REVERSED FOR A FRESH LINER. THE BOX IS MADE OF ONE INCH THICK WALNUT.
15” x 10” x 7”
Authenticated Pete Rademacher Signature
$20
Starting bid
Wireless Headphones & Power Bank (1 of 2)
$30
Starting bid
Power bank:
The Volt 2200 mAh Power Bank has a rechargeable lithium ion Grade A battery (8,14Wh) with enough power to charge smartphones, MP3 players and more. The reusable power bank charges via USB cable (included), which can recharge the battery backup or othere devices with a micro-USB input like Android smartphones from Samsung®, Motorola®, HTC®, Nokia® and others. Red LED light indicates while charging. Input: 5V/500mA. Output: 5V/1000mA.
Headphones: The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0, Voice Assistant Activation (Siri/Hey Google), Auto-Pairing, and Auto Power-On. The power case can be charged wirelessly via a wireless charging pad or with the included Micro USB Cable. Once the 500mAh battery of the case is charged, it will charge the earbuds 5x from 0-100%. The earbuds have built in music controls and a microphone for hands free operation. Charge time: Earbuds 1.5hrs, Case: 2hrs
Power bank:
The Volt 2200 mAh Power Bank has a rechargeable lithium ion Grade A battery (8,14Wh) with enough power to charge smartphones, MP3 players and more. The reusable power bank charges via USB cable (included), which can recharge the battery backup or othere devices with a micro-USB input like Android smartphones from Samsung®, Motorola®, HTC®, Nokia® and others. Red LED light indicates while charging. Input: 5V/500mA. Output: 5V/1000mA.
Headphones: The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0, Voice Assistant Activation (Siri/Hey Google), Auto-Pairing, and Auto Power-On. The power case can be charged wirelessly via a wireless charging pad or with the included Micro USB Cable. Once the 500mAh battery of the case is charged, it will charge the earbuds 5x from 0-100%. The earbuds have built in music controls and a microphone for hands free operation. Charge time: Earbuds 1.5hrs, Case: 2hrs
Wireless Headphones & Power Bank (2 of 2)
$30
Starting bid
Power bank:
The Volt 2200 mAh Power Bank has a rechargeable lithium ion Grade A battery (8,14Wh) with enough power to charge smartphones, MP3 players and more. The reusable power bank charges via USB cable (included), which can recharge the battery backup or othere devices with a micro-USB input like Android smartphones from Samsung®, Motorola®, HTC®, Nokia® and others. Red LED light indicates while charging. Input: 5V/500mA. Output: 5V/1000mA.
Headphones: The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0, Voice Assistant Activation (Siri/Hey Google), Auto-Pairing, and Auto Power-On. The power case can be charged wirelessly via a wireless charging pad or with the included Micro USB Cable. Once the 500mAh battery of the case is charged, it will charge the earbuds 5x from 0-100%. The earbuds have built in music controls and a microphone for hands free operation. Charge time: Earbuds 1.5hrs, Case: 2hrs
Power bank:
The Volt 2200 mAh Power Bank has a rechargeable lithium ion Grade A battery (8,14Wh) with enough power to charge smartphones, MP3 players and more. The reusable power bank charges via USB cable (included), which can recharge the battery backup or othere devices with a micro-USB input like Android smartphones from Samsung®, Motorola®, HTC®, Nokia® and others. Red LED light indicates while charging. Input: 5V/500mA. Output: 5V/1000mA.
Headphones: The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0, Voice Assistant Activation (Siri/Hey Google), Auto-Pairing, and Auto Power-On. The power case can be charged wirelessly via a wireless charging pad or with the included Micro USB Cable. Once the 500mAh battery of the case is charged, it will charge the earbuds 5x from 0-100%. The earbuds have built in music controls and a microphone for hands free operation. Charge time: Earbuds 1.5hrs, Case: 2hrs
Portable Phone Charger & Flashlight
$10
Starting bid
Exquisite and portable, handheld size but high capacity(10000mAh). Unique Anti-Fingerprints design, more cleanly on its surface when you hold it in any places.
Double USB Port (2.1Amp and 1Amp Output), Input: 5V 1.0A, allows for simultaneous charging of your iPad, iPhone, Android, and more at high speed.
Intelligent Safety Protection - Supports over-charged, over-discharged, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit protection, more safe to use.
Backup flashlight
Exquisite and portable, handheld size but high capacity(10000mAh). Unique Anti-Fingerprints design, more cleanly on its surface when you hold it in any places.
Double USB Port (2.1Amp and 1Amp Output), Input: 5V 1.0A, allows for simultaneous charging of your iPad, iPhone, Android, and more at high speed.
Intelligent Safety Protection - Supports over-charged, over-discharged, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit protection, more safe to use.
Backup flashlight
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