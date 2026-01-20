Big Wheels, Bigger Makeovers Racing Fundraiser Team Registration

Assemble your team of daredevils. Choose a team name that screams "We're here to win and have a blast!" Big Wheels $500 Team Challenge! Each teammate has their own fundraising mission with a target of $500.





As each teammate conquers their $500 fundraising challenge, they'll not only secure their spot as fundraising superheroes but also receive an exclusive Victory Wristband. This magical wristband grants access to a feast of delicious food and refreshing drinks during the event!