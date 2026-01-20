Big Wheels, Bigger Makeovers Racing Fundraiser Team Registration

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About this event
Assemble your team of daredevils. Choose a team name that screams "We're here to win and have a blast!" Big Wheels $500 Team Challenge! Each teammate has their own fundraising mission with a target of $500.
As each teammate conquers their $500 fundraising challenge, they'll not only secure their spot as fundraising superheroes but also receive an exclusive Victory Wristband. This magical wristband grants access to a feast of delicious food and refreshing drinks during the event!
Team of 4 without having to do additional fundraising,
Custom T-shirts with logo,
Wristbands for complimentary food
and drinks,
VIP Spectator Tickets (6),
VIP Tent Access with Seating
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!