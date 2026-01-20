Sunshine On A Ranney Day Incorporated

Hosted by

Sunshine On A Ranney Day Incorporated

About this event

Big Wheels, Bigger Makeovers Racing Fundraiser Team Registration

1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd

Roswell, GA 30076, USA

Team Registration
$500

Assemble your team of daredevils. Choose a team name that screams "We're here to win and have a blast!" Big Wheels $500 Team Challenge! Each teammate has their own fundraising mission with a target of $500.


As each teammate conquers their $500 fundraising challenge, they'll not only secure their spot as fundraising superheroes but also receive an exclusive Victory Wristband. This magical wristband grants access to a feast of delicious food and refreshing drinks during the event!

Sponsorship Package - Your Ticket to Glory
$3,500

Team of 4 without having to do additional fundraising,

Custom T-shirts with logo,

Wristbands for complimentary food

and drinks,

VIP Spectator Tickets (6),

VIP Tent Access with Seating

Add a donation for Sunshine On A Ranney Day Incorporated

$

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