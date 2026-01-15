Bigfoot Club Auction #1-4

Winner of the number will be notified and we can break this up into monthly payments if desired.

This is for Club membership #1. We wanted to give it to Bigfoot, but he was acting weird so we are acutioning it off, dont worry - we 'gave' him #25 which dones't really exist.

Each winning bidder receives a Virginia Off-Road Lifetime-level membership that includes a permanent low-number Member ID, access to member-only events and tools, priority opportunities, digital and physical recognition, three exclusive gift packages delivered throughout the year, and direct support of trail advocacy and conservation efforts.



