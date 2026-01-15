Bigfoot Club Auction #1-4

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Starting bid
Winner of the number will be notified and we can break this up into monthly payments if desired.
This is for Club membership #1. We wanted to give it to Bigfoot, but he was acting weird so we are acutioning it off, dont worry - we 'gave' him #25 which dones't really exist.
Each winning bidder receives a Virginia Off-Road Lifetime-level membership that includes a permanent low-number Member ID, access to member-only events and tools, priority opportunities, digital and physical recognition, three exclusive gift packages delivered throughout the year, and direct support of trail advocacy and conservation efforts.
Winner of the number will be notified and we can break this up into monthly payments if desired.
Starting bid
Winner of the number will be notified and we can break this up into monthly payments if desired.
This is for Club membership #2. We wanted to give it to Bigfoot, but he was acting weird so we are acutioning it off, dont worry - we 'gave' him #25 which dones't really exist.
Each winning bidder receives a Virginia Off-Road Lifetime-level membership that includes a permanent low-number Member ID, access to member-only events and tools, priority opportunities, digital and physical recognition, three exclusive gift packages delivered throughout the year, and direct support of trail advocacy and conservation efforts.
Winner of the number will be notified and we can break this up into monthly payments if desired.
Starting bid
Winner of the number will be notified and we can break this up into monthly payments if desired.
This is for Club membership #3. We wanted to give it to Bigfoot, but he was acting weird so we are acutioning it off, dont worry - we 'gave' him #25 which dones't really exist.
Each winning bidder receives a Virginia Off-Road Lifetime-level membership that includes a permanent low-number Member ID, access to member-only events and tools, priority opportunities, digital and physical recognition, three exclusive gift packages delivered throughout the year, and direct support of trail advocacy and conservation efforts.
Winner of the number will be notified and we can break this up into monthly payments if desired.
Starting bid
Winner of the number will be notified and we can break this up into monthly payments if desired.
This is for Club membership #4.
We wanted to give it to Bigfoot, but he was acting weird so we are acutioning it off, dont worry - we 'gave' him #25 which dones't really exist.
Each winning bidder receives a Virginia Off-Road Lifetime-level membership that includes a permanent low-number Member ID, access to member-only events and tools, priority opportunities, digital and physical recognition, three exclusive gift packages delivered throughout the year, and direct support of trail advocacy and conservation efforts.
Winner of the number will be notified and we can break this up into monthly payments if desired.
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