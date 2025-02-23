Bigger Than Sports x Florida Turnpike Services 7 vs 7 Flag Football Tournament

Register your team for the BTS 7v7 Flag Football Tournament!
This Full Team Tournament Entry grants a spot for up to 12 players to compete in this exciting event.
Includes:
✅ Tournament entry for up to 12 players
✅ Guaranteed 2 games
✅ A chance to compete for bragging rights and prizes
Spots are limited—secure your team’s entry today! 🏈🔥
Register your team for the BTS 7v7 Flag Football Tournament!
This Full Team Tournament Entry grants a spot for up to 12 players to compete in this exciting event.
Includes:
✅ Tournament entry for up to 12 players
✅ Guaranteed 2 games
✅ A chance to compete for bragging rights and prizes
Spots are limited—secure your team’s entry today! 🏈🔥
Spectator Entry Pass
Free
Be part of the action at the BTS 7v7 Flag Football Tournament with a Spectator Entry Pass! This pass gives you full access to watch the games, enjoy great food, and take part in exciting raffles throughout the event.
Includes:
✅ General admission to the tournament
✅ Access to sidelines and spectator areas
✅ Entry into event raffles for a chance to win prizes
✅ Access to food vendors and concessions
Come out to support the teams, enjoy game day energy, and have a great time—all while backing the Bigger Than Sports mission! 🏈🔥
Be part of the action at the BTS 7v7 Flag Football Tournament with a Spectator Entry Pass! This pass gives you full access to watch the games, enjoy great food, and take part in exciting raffles throughout the event.
Includes:
✅ General admission to the tournament
✅ Access to sidelines and spectator areas
✅ Entry into event raffles for a chance to win prizes
✅ Access to food vendors and concessions
Come out to support the teams, enjoy game day energy, and have a great time—all while backing the Bigger Than Sports mission! 🏈🔥
Add a donation for Bigger Than Sports Corporation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!