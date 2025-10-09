Bigger Than Sports Shop

Bigger Than Sports T-Shirt Fundraiser
Wear the Mission. Empower the Movement.
Every shirt you buy helps fund mentorship, career guidance, and post-graduation planning for student-athletes in underserved communities.
👕 100% of net proceeds support our nonprofit programs in Title I schools.
📚 Your purchase empowers students to build a life beyond the game.
Legal Notice
- Bigger Than Sports Corporation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 99-4095911).
- Sales tax may apply in accordance with Florida law.
- Purchases are not tax-deductible, as goods are received.
- All sales are final. Report defects within 7 days.
- This is a merchandise sale supporting a nonprofit mission — not a donation.
📩 Questions? Contact us: [email protected]
Thank you for wearing purpose.
