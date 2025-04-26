Bigger Than Sports x Project Purple 3 v 3 Basketball Tournament

Full team registration for up to five players (All must be under the age of 25.). Join us on the court and compete for a cause! $500 cash prize!
Full team registration for up to five players.(Must be in this division if there is a 26+ Year Old Player. Join us on the court and compete for a cause! $500 cash prize!
Compete for New Balance Gear and more in front of a panel of judges!
Be the face of the tournament. As the Title Sponsor, your brand receives premier visibility across all event materials. This includes logo placement on 4 A-frames, registration forms, brackets, shirts, and the main banner with “Brought to you by [Your Company]”. You’ll also get a dedicated social media post, website feature, newsletter spotlight, and top billing on all digital and printed marketing. This is the highest-impact opportunity for maximum exposure.
Stand out on the court and beyond. The Gold Sponsor receives logo placement on 2 A-frames, the main event banner, brackets, materials, and on the Championship Court signage. Also included: a dedicated social media post, website and event material placement, T-shirt branding, and a newsletter feature. Perfect for brands looking to align with excellence.
Put your logo on the official tournament hats worn by all players. This unique branding opportunity includes logo placement on brackets and digital materials, a dedicated social media post, website presence, and newsletter shoutout. A creative, visible way to be seen across and beyond the court.
Fuel the game—and your brand. As the Food Sponsor, your logo will appear at the event’s food station and across the event website and materials. Includes a dedicated social media post and newsletter feature. Perfect for restaurants, caterers, or food businesses looking to feed the crowd and build community awareness.
Sponsor one of the official game-day basketball baskets with your company’s banner or signage displayed courtside. You’ll also receive a dedicated social media post and newsletter recognition, making this a great way to get in front of players, fans, and families during key moments of the tournament.
Get recognized with event signage marked “Proudly Supported by [Your Company]”, a social media post, and a spot in our event newsletter. A solid option for businesses that want to contribute.
Honor someone you care about or represent your family/business with memorial signage. Includes a social media thank-you post. A heartfelt way to show support for the missions.
