Bigger Than Sports x Project Purple 3 v 3 Basketball Tournament

211 Mountain Rd

Seymour, CT 06483, USA

25 & Under Division Team Registration (3v3 Entry)10 AM Start
$150

Full team registration for up to five players (All must be under the age of 25.). Join us on the court and compete for a cause! $500 cash prize!

Adult (26+) Division Team Registration (3v3 Entry)2 PM Start
$150

Full team registration for up to five players.(Must be in this division if there is a 26+ Year Old Player. Join us on the court and compete for a cause! $500 cash prize!

Dunk Contest Participant
free

Compete for New Balance Gear and more in front of a panel of judges!

Title Sponsor
$4,000

Be the face of the tournament. As the Title Sponsor, your brand receives premier visibility across all event materials. This includes logo placement on 4 A-frames, registration forms, brackets, shirts, and the main banner with “Brought to you by [Your Company]”. You’ll also get a dedicated social media post, website feature, newsletter spotlight, and top billing on all digital and printed marketing. This is the highest-impact opportunity for maximum exposure.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Stand out on the court and beyond. The Gold Sponsor receives logo placement on 2 A-frames, the main event banner, brackets, materials, and on the Championship Court signage. Also included: a dedicated social media post, website and event material placement, T-shirt branding, and a newsletter feature. Perfect for brands looking to align with excellence.

Hat Sponsor
$2,000

Put your logo on the official tournament hats worn by all players. This unique branding opportunity includes logo placement on brackets and digital materials, a dedicated social media post, website presence, and newsletter shoutout. A creative, visible way to be seen across and beyond the court.

Food Sponsor
$700

Fuel the game—and your brand. As the Food Sponsor, your logo will appear at the event’s food station and across the event website and materials. Includes a dedicated social media post and newsletter feature. Perfect for restaurants, caterers, or food businesses looking to feed the crowd and build community awareness.

Basket Sponsor
$500

Sponsor one of the official game-day basketball baskets with your company’s banner or signage displayed courtside. You’ll also receive a dedicated social media post and newsletter recognition, making this a great way to get in front of players, fans, and families during key moments of the tournament.

Corporate Sponsor
$300

Get recognized with event signage marked “Proudly Supported by [Your Company]”, a social media post, and a spot in our event newsletter. A solid option for businesses that want to contribute.

Supporter Sponsor
$100

Honor someone you care about or represent your family/business with memorial signage. Includes a social media thank-you post. A heartfelt way to show support for the missions.

