BigHope 46 for 46 Night

Frisco, TX 75034, USA
Every ticket goes to supporting students while enjoying the full program with access to all food and drink and activities of the night.
You can still be part of 46 for 46! Your donation of $46 directly supports BigHope’s mission to expand STEAM access for youth in Dallas. Every contribution—big or small—helps us continue creating opportunities that inspire innovation and hope.
Partner & Venue Activation Sponsor (10 tickets) – $5,000 in kind venue and food sponsor (recognition throughout event, includes logo program placement, seating)
Community Sponsor (5 tickets) – $2,500 sponsoring the STEAM activity of the night (highlighted in program and promotional materials)
