BIHDC 2026 | June 5 - 7, 2026 | Chicago

About this event
Enjoy the full educational program with access to all main activities. The Friday evening networking event includes light refreshments. Saturday program includes a light breakfast & coffee, with a lunch service in the afternoon.
Enjoy the full educational program with access to all main activities. The Friday evening networking event includes light refreshments. Saturday program includes a light breakfast & coffee, with a lunch service in the afternoon.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!