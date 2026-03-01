Bosnian American Genocide Institute And Education Center (BAGI)

Hosted by

Bosnian American Genocide Institute And Education Center (BAGI)

About this event

BIHDC 2026 | June 5 - 7, 2026 | Chicago

Chicago

IL, USA

Regular Admission
$140

Enjoy the full educational program with access to all main activities. The Friday evening networking event includes light refreshments. Saturday program includes a light breakfast & coffee, with a lunch service in the afternoon.

Student Admission
$70

Enjoy the full educational program with access to all main activities. The Friday evening networking event includes light refreshments. Saturday program includes a light breakfast & coffee, with a lunch service in the afternoon.

Add a donation for Bosnian American Genocide Institute And Education Center (BAGI)

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