BiJUSA & KADAK Ganesh Utsav - 2025

Ganesh Vrat and Pratishthapana Pass offers an enriching and spiritually uplifting experience for families looking to immerse themselves in the divine celebrations. Designed for a family of four, this exclusive package includes a personalized Ganesh Vrat Pooja, allowing participants to engage deeply in the sacred rituals. Guests will enjoy front row seating for the Ganesh ceremony, providing an unparalleled view of the proceedings. The package also includes lunch and dinner Prasad, offering a taste of traditional, blessed meals. Additionally, families will have VIP reserved seats for a concert, ensuring a memorable and comfortable experience. This thoughtfully curated package promises to deliver a blend of spirituality and entertainment, creating cherished memories for the entire family.
- Inclusions:
- Exclusive Ganesh Vrat Pooja
- Front row seating for the Ganesh ceremony
- Lunch and Dinner Prasada
- VIP reserved seats for the concert
- Package suitable for a family of 4
Experience the Ganesh celebration in style with VIP Concert Pass that ensures comfort and exclusivity. Enjoy VIP reserved seating at the concert, giving you the best view and a truly memorable experience. As part of this package, you'll also receive Prasad, adding a spiritual and cultural touch to your evening. We offer a special rate of just $10 for children aged 5-14 years, making it an affordable option for families to enjoy the festivities together. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to create lasting memories with your loved ones in a vibrant and joyous atmosphere.
- Inclusions:
- VIP reserved seats for the concert
- Dinner Prasada included
- Special rate: $10 for kids aged 5-14 years
Join us for an unforgettable celebration with flexible seating options designed to suit everyone's needs. Enjoy open seating on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing you to choose your perfect spot. Families will have our special rate of just $10 for kids aged 5-14 years, making it an affordable outing for all. Don't miss out on this fantastic event—come and be part of the fun!
Join us for the celebration with flexible seating options.
- Inclusions:
- Open seating on a first-come, first-served basis
- Back row concert seating
- Dinner Prasada Included
- Special rate: $10 for kids aged 5-14 years
Secure a discounted tickets for your children between the age group of 5 - 14 years
