Pedal for Presents at Resistance-POSTPONED!

Pedal for Presents 🚴‍♀️🎉

POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE!

Resistance Cycle & Strength

Join us for a high-energy ride that brings birthday joy to local children in need! Little Birthday Angels is teaming up with REsistance Cycle & Strength for a special fundraising event: Bike for Birthdays.

💛 Your $50 donation reserves a bike for the class and directly supports our mission to celebrate the birthdays of children experiencing homelessness on the Treasure Coast.

🎂 After the ride, stay for cupcakes, appetizers, and refreshing beverages as we celebrate the impact you’re making!

🎁 Every pedal you push helps us fill birthday bags with love, hope, and joy by providing two special gifts to a homeless child!

Spots are limited—reserve your bike today and ride for a reason!