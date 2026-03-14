Heartland Conservation Alliance

Hosted by

Heartland Conservation Alliance

About this event

E-Bike the Blue!

11477 Blue River Rd

Kansas City, MO 64137, USA

Bike ticket (9:00 am)
Free

Each adult (18 and older) must register separately and accept the waiver. You may only add your legal dependents under 18 or adults under your legal guardianship to your registration.

Bike ticket (9:45 am)
Free

Each adult (18 and older) must register separately and accept the waiver. You may only add your legal dependents under 18 or adults under your legal guardianship to your registration.

Bike ticket (10:30 am)
Free

Each adult (18 and older) must register separately and accept the waiver. You may only add your legal dependents under 18 or adults under your legal guardianship to your registration.

Bike ticket (11:15 am)
Free

Each adult (18 and older) must register separately and accept the waiver. You may only add your legal dependents under 18 or adults under your legal guardianship to your registration.

Add a donation for Heartland Conservation Alliance

$

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