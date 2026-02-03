Foxhead Regenerative Agriculture Project

Hosted by

Foxhead Regenerative Agriculture Project

About this event

Bike the Farms

Cycling participant (full experience)
$40
  • Guided bike tour
  • Farm stops and experiences
  • Meal ticket
  • Rider support along the route
General Admission
$20

Enjoy access to all activities at the main farm, Good Trouble Grove. Does not include guided cycling tour. Food available to purchase at the event or purchase an add-on meal ticket.

Kids Admission
$10

General admission for ages 6-17

Ages 5 and under
Free

Free ticket for ages 5 and under

Meal ticket
$10

Single meal ticket to use day of event at Good Trouble Grove. Includes a local brat or burger, choice of local veggie, locally baked cookie, and drink.

Add a donation for Foxhead Regenerative Agriculture Project

$

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