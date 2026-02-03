Bike the Farms

About this event
Enjoy access to all activities at the main farm, Good Trouble Grove. Does not include guided cycling tour. Food available to purchase at the event or purchase an add-on meal ticket.
General admission for ages 6-17
Free ticket for ages 5 and under
Single meal ticket to use day of event at Good Trouble Grove. Includes a local brat or burger, choice of local veggie, locally baked cookie, and drink.
$
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