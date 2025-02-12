Bikeatoga Memberships

Benefits: Bicycle Benefits sticker for discounts at various stores and businesses, Invitation to our yearly Bikeatoga Members Celebration, Voting rights at our the annual meeting, email notifications of special Bikeatoga and other bike-related events, volunteer opportunities and
Bikeatoga programs for members.
Enthusiast
$40
Valid for one year
Benefits: Friend's benefits plus, One yearly Bike Inspection and Assessment, Order discounted bicycle parts and gear, Use of bike stand, tools and Mechanic advice at the weekly Members Fix-it Night (reservations required)
Advocate
$100
Valid for one year
Benefits: Enthusiast benefits plus, 15% off used bike purchase, $30 discount on our annual Saratoga Foliage Ride regular cost.
Ambassador
$500
No expiration
All member benefits and the invaluable thrill of supporting Bikeatoga and "Pedaling for the future."
And of course any additional donation amount you add below would be greatly appreciated!
Add a donation for Bikeatoga
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!