BikeDFW

Offered by

BikeDFW

About the memberships

BDFW Bike Shop Partner

Bike Shop Partner
$250

Valid until April 16, 2027

2 complimentary BikeDFW memberships 

​A BikeDFW Bike Shop Partner sticker, cling, or certificate for your shop, and promotion of buying local to ensure the sustainability of our area bike shops

As an additional perk for our Bike Shop Partners, because we believe that a BikeDFW membership activates people on bikes as community leaders, and that by growing our movement Dallas-Fort Worth becomes a safer and better area to ride, we want to work with you on making it so that  every bike sold comes with a BikeDFW membership.

$250 In-Kind
Free

Valid until April 16, 2027

same as above

Add a donation for BikeDFW

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!