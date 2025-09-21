BikeDFW Community Partner Program

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
A low cost way for our friends at Bike Clubs, Advocacy Groups, and other Nonprofits can help support our mission.
Valid for one year
All the benefits shared in details, and:
2 complimentary BikeDFW memberships
A BikeDFW Community Partner sticker (or certificate) for your business, and promotion of buying local to ensure the sustainability of our area bike shops
As an additional perk for our Bike Shop Partners, because we believe that a BikeDFW membership activates people on bikes as community leaders, and that by growing our movement Dallas-Fort Worth becomes a safer and better area to ride, we want to work with you on making it so that every bike sold comes with a BikeDFW membership.
Valid for one year
All the benefits of a Bike Shop/Small Business Partner, plus:
Name with hyperlink in BikeDFW quarterly e-newsletter
3 complimentary BikeDFW memberships
Valid for one year
All the benefits of a Bronze Partner, plus:
Color logo and name (as hyperlinks) on BikeDFW.org Community Partner Page
5 complimentary BikeDFW memberships
Valid for one year
All the benefits of a Silver Partner, plus:
Semi-annual Thank You from BikeDFW with link on social media
Logo with hyperlink in BikeDFW quarterly e-newsletter
6 complimentary BikeDFW memberships
Valid for one year
All the benefits of a Gold Partner, plus:
8 complimentary BikeDFW memberships
Logo on BikeDFW banner displayed at all BikeDFW events
1 Bicycle Education Workshop for your employees
No expiration
All the benefits of a Platinum Partner, plus:
Name with hyperlink on every BikeDFW.org web-page, and logo on all printed materials
10 complimentary BikeDFW memberships
2 Bicycle Education Workshops for your employees
BikeDFW-hosted outreach at your annual event (includes health fairs, Earth Day events, etc)
Bicycle consultation for your business
