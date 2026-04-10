BILA Membership – Support Baseball Innovation

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About the memberships
Valid until April 30, 2027
Become a BILA yearly member. You receive 10% off all store purchases and free access to digital resources including the Baseball Innovation Digest, Museum Test-Prep Magazine, and e-books. Your membership renews automatically every 365 days and supports a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Cancel anytime.
Renews monthly
Become a BILA monthly member. You receive 5% off all store purchases and free access to digital resources including the Baseball Innovation Digest, Museum Test-Prep Magazine, and e-books. Your membership renews automatically every 30 days and supports a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Cancel anytime.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!