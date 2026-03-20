Bills Wish

Hosted by

Bills Wish

About this event

Bill Kowitz Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW

Minneapolis, MN 55448, USA

Tournament Admission
$150

Includes 18 holes with cart. Swag. Raffle entry. Dinner and drink tickets.

4-some Tournament Admission
$600

Includes 18 holes with cart for 4. Swag. Raffle entry. Dinner and drink tickets.

Sponsor a Veteran
$200

Veteran receives 18 holes with cart. Swag. Entry into all raffles and games. Dinner and drink tickets.

Sponsor a Veteran Foursome
$700

4 Veterans receive 18 holes with cart. Swag. Entry into all raffles and games. Dinner and drink tickets.

Sponsor a Hole
$200

Receive digital cart signage throughout event. NOTE: If purchasing please send name or logo to [email protected]

Sponsor a Premier Hole
$500

Includes premier signage on one of the courses veteran themed holes.

Add a donation for Bills Wish

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!