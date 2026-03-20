Bill Kowitz Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Includes 18 holes with cart. Swag. Raffle entry. Dinner and drink tickets.
Includes 18 holes with cart for 4. Swag. Raffle entry. Dinner and drink tickets.
Veteran receives 18 holes with cart. Swag. Entry into all raffles and games. Dinner and drink tickets.
4 Veterans receive 18 holes with cart. Swag. Entry into all raffles and games. Dinner and drink tickets.
Receive digital cart signage throughout event. NOTE: If purchasing please send name or logo to [email protected]
Includes premier signage on one of the courses veteran themed holes.
$
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