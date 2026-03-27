Billy Zimmermann Memorial Golf Outing

About this event
2 Foursomes and up to 8 additional dinner guests, Sponsor banner at lunch and dinner as well as a Tee sign and Full Screen Ad
1 Foursome and up to 4 additional dinner guests, Sponsor banner at lunch and dinner as well as a Tee sign and Full Screen Ad
1 Foursome, a Sponsor banner at lunch and dinner, as well as a Tee sign and Full Screen Ad
Sponsor logo on golf balls, banner at lunch and dinner, Full Screen Ad
Sponsor logo displayed on golf carts
Sponsor logo banner displayed on the course and a Full Screen Ad
Sponsor banner displayed at the bar during cocktail reception and a specialty cocktail with your name as well as a Full Screen Ad
Sponsor banner displayed at dinner, cocktail reception and dinner for 2 as well as a Full Screen Ad
Sponsor banner displayed at lunch and a Half Screen Ad
Sponsor logo displayed on stadium cups and a Half Screen Ad
Sponsor banner displayed on the course and a Half Screen Ad
Sponsor banner displayed on the course and a Half Screen ad
Sponsor banner displayed on the course and a Half Screen Ad
Sponsor banner displayed on the course and a Half Screen Ad
Tee sign
Cocktail reception and buffet dinner for 4
Cocktail reception and buffet dinner for 2
Includes Brunch/Lunch, 18 hole shotgun start, cocktail reception and buffet dinner for 4
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!