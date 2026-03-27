Billy Zimmermann Foundation A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation

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Billy Zimmermann Foundation A New Jersey Nonprofit Corporation

About this event

Billy Zimmermann Memorial Golf Outing

28 Baker St

Maplewood, NJ 07040, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

2 Foursomes and up to 8 additional dinner guests, Sponsor banner at lunch and dinner as well as a Tee sign and Full Screen Ad

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Foursome and up to 4 additional dinner guests, Sponsor banner at lunch and dinner as well as a Tee sign and Full Screen Ad

Silver Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Foursome, a Sponsor banner at lunch and dinner, as well as a Tee sign and Full Screen Ad

Golf Ball Sponsor
$4,500

Sponsor logo on golf balls, banner at lunch and dinner, Full Screen Ad

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor logo displayed on golf carts

Margarita Machine Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor logo banner displayed on the course and a Full Screen Ad

Open Bar Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor banner displayed at the bar during cocktail reception and a specialty cocktail with your name as well as a Full Screen Ad

Dinner Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor banner displayed at dinner, cocktail reception and dinner for 2 as well as a Full Screen Ad

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor banner displayed at lunch and a Half Screen Ad

Beverage Stadium Cup Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor logo displayed on stadium cups and a Half Screen Ad

Golf Cannon Sponsor
$1,250

Sponsor banner displayed on the course and a Half Screen Ad

Halfway House Sponsor
$1,250

Sponsor banner displayed on the course and a Half Screen ad

Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,250

Sponsor banner displayed on the course and a Half Screen Ad

Platinum Hole Sponsor
$550

Sponsor banner displayed on the course and a Half Screen Ad

Gold Hole Sponsor
$300

Tee sign

Full Screen Ad
$1,000

Cocktail reception and buffet dinner for 4

Half Screen Ad
$500

Cocktail reception and buffet dinner for 2

Quarter-Screen Ad
$250
General Ad Listing
$150
Golf - Foursome
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Brunch/Lunch, 18 hole shotgun start, cocktail reception and buffet dinner for 4

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