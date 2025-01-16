Billerica Youth Field Hockey's shop

Offered by
About this shop
52% Polyester / 48% Cotton Vintage Wash Jersey.
Vintage Washed Fabric.
Flatlock coverstitched ribbed collar.
Shoulder-to-shoulder self-fabric back neck tape.
Flatlock coverstitched sleeves and bottom hem.
Side seam construction.
EasyTear™ label.
Fit: Adult Unisex - A true-to-size fit that's perfectly proportioned for comfort.
Preshrunk 100% heavyweight cotton
Pigment Dyed
Double-needle sleeve and bottom hems
Taped neck and shoulders
7/8" rib collar
Classic fit
100% cotton
Crew neck
Classic fit
Preshrunk 100% heavyweight cotton
Double-needle bottom hem
Ribbed cuffs
Taped neck and shoulders
7/8" rib collar
Classic fit
Sewn in Label
No two shirts are exactly alike. Enjoy each for its own uniqueness. Wash separately.
Made with our 100% soft ring spun cotton blends
Softstyle features high stitch density fabric that offers a smooth printing surface, ideal for DTG
Proud Better Cotton™ member
Cotton products from Gildan support more sustainable & ethical cotton farming
Non-topstitched, narrow width, rib collar
Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Modern classic fit, side seamed body
High-performing black tear-away label
60% cotton / 40% polyester athletic fleece
Woven label
Hood with flat braid drawcord on Adult sizes only
Contrast color inserts
Raglan sleeves
Front pouch pocket
Rib-knit cuffs and bottom band
50% Cotton / 50% Polyester
Crew neck
Unlined 2-piece hood with straddle stitching at seam
Flatlock coverstitched ribbed v-notch at neck
Jersey back neck tape
Back locker patch.
Ribbed cuffs. Raw edge seam at sleeve cuffs.
Front pouch pocket with rib detail at pocket opening.
Double needle bottom hem with side vent construction.
Side seam construction.
EasyTear™ label.
Care: Machine wash • Tumble dry low
100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton-face
Side-seamed
Retail fit
Unisex sizing
Full zip closure with white taping
Ribbed cuffs and waistband
White cord drawstring
Tear-away label
65% polyester / 35% cotton
Relaxed muscle fit tank
Hemmed, oversized armholes
1x1 baby rib set-in collar
Side seamed
Slight tail drop hem
52% Polyester / 48% Cotton Vintage Washed Jersey.
Vintage Washed Fabric.
Relaxed Fit.
Deep Crew
Rib Collar.
Flatlock coverstitched ribbed fashion collar.
Self-fabric back neck tape.
Drop shoulder construction.
Flatlock coverstitched ribbed armhole.
Flatlock coverstitched bottom hem.
Side seam construction.
EasyTear™ label.
Fit: Relaxed slightly oversized. Our ultimate comfort fit.
100% cotton flannel
Green/Oxford Buffalo
Folded waistband
Twill drawcord
Welt pockets with self pocket bags
Waistband with color-coordinating adjustable tie
Designed and constructed for a true relaxed ladies fit
100% Cotton T-shirt. Youth & Adult sizing.
Badger heat seal logo on center back
A-line body
100% Polyester moisture management/antimicrobial performance fabric
Single-needle bound neck & armhole
100% Cotton
Comfort Colors styles are garment dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home
Made with 100% soft ring spun U.S. cotton fabric and cotton threads
Topstitched, classic width, rib collar
Relaxed fit, seamless body.
Preshrunk 100% heavyweight cotton
Double-needle bottom hem
Ribbed cuffs
Taped neck and shoulders
7/8" rib collar
Classic fit
Sewn in Label
No two shirts are exactly alike. Enjoy each for its own uniqueness. Wash separately.
90% cotton / 10% poly fleece
Side-seamed
Retail fit
Kangaroo pockets
Ribbed cuffs and waistband
No drawstrings
Tear-away label
90% cotton / 10% poly
Side-seamed
Retail fit
Kangaroo pockets
Ribbed cuffs and waistband
No drawstrings
Tear-away label
Pre-shrunk
100% polyester
No drawcord
Seamed waistband
Turnback finish at leg opening
Inner side seam pockets
Logo placement left leg
100% cotton thread
Ribbed collar
Shoulder-to-shoulder self-fabric back neck tape
Double needle sleeves and bottom hem
Side seam construction
EasyTear™ label
Pearl nylon with UPF 50 sun protection
Black under visor and sweatband
Moisture wicking sweatband
Structured stiff buckram mid-profile
Silver dye cut buckle & grommet closure
Logo placement front center
Logo will be embroidered
100% Acrylic
One size fits most
Logo will be embroidered
50% US cotton / 50% polyester
Heavy Blend features air combed MVS yarn for reduced pilling, and an extensive color palette
Proud member of the US Cotton Trust Protocol (USCTP)
Cotton products from Gildan support more sustainable & ethical cotton farming
2-end midweight fleece fabric
Hemmed sides all around
Transitioning to high-performing black recycled tear-away label
50" x 60"
Logo placement on corner
Top: Polyester Fleece
Shell: 200 Denier Nylon Oxford, Polyurethane coating
50" x 60"
Closed 10" x 12"
Easy-carry design unfolds into a full-size picnic blanket
Attached carry handles
Quick close pockets
Tubular binding
Anti-pill fleece
Water repellent Nylon
Easy fold design
Logo placement on corner
100% cotton canvas
23.5" cotton handles
Zippered closure
Interior zippered pocket
22 W x 15"H x 5"D
Logo placement on front center
600 denier polyester
PVC-backed insulated cooler
Zippered front insulated pocket
Adjustable black handle
10 1/2" W x 10 1/4" H x 6" D
Logo placement front center
If more than 1 logo is added to an item, there is a $2.50 printing fee for the second logo per item.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!