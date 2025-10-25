Bingham Area Development Corporation's Fall Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
One (1) ticket for $2.00 allow you a chance to win a $300 (gas, oil, electric, water, sewer) credit voucher. BADC will pay $300.00 to be sent to the utility account of your choice. Winners must provide utility company account & phone number for pay out. Need not be present to win, Continental US utility accounts only. Do not need to be present to win.
Three (3) tickets for $5.00. Each ticket allows you a chance to win $300 (gas, oil, electric, water, sewer) credit voucher. BADC will pay $300 to the utility account of your choice. Winners must provide utility company account & phone number for pay out. Need not be present to win. Continental US utility accounts only. Do not need to be present to win.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!