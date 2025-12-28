Bringing in a New Year-2026 New Year Resolutions

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this raffle
$1 Item
$1 Item
This Husky 2500-Lumen Hybrid Power Floating Rechargeable Spotlight features a compact design and super-bright LED lights. High mode provides up to 2,500 lumens and a 550 m throw. The 6-mode capacity offers light options for a range of projects. Modes include: high light, medium light, low light, ECO, red light, and red flashing. High, medium, and low modes provide appropriate lighting for your projects, while red mode supports night vision. IPX7 waterproof and floating construction withstands the most extreme weather conditions. This spotlight will automatically flash red when in water. Features include a built-in integrated hook and kickstand for hands-free Use. Can be powered by either a Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery or (4) AA Batteries in case of emergency (4 AA Batteries not included). Floats and will automatically flash red light when it touches waterSpecs: (high mode) 2500-lumens/ 1.5 hours of run time/ 550m throw; (medium mode) 1200-lumens/3 hours of run time/ 400m throw; (low mode) 500-lumens /5 hours of run time /300m throw; (ECO) 80-lumens /80 hours of run time /80m throwPowered by Either Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery or (4) AA Batteries in case of emergency (4 AA Battery not included)ECO mode for Extended long run timeUSB cable included
HUSKY 280 piece Mechanic Tool Set
50 chances @ $6
Over $725 Value if purchased separately
The Husky 280-piece 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive Mechanics Tool Set offers a comprehensive selection of tools for the professional or DIY mechanic's workshop. Packed in a handy storage case with tool trays marked by drive size, the standard and deep sockets, along with the combination wrenches and bit sockets, will help you tackle any fastening or repair project. This 280-piece Husky tool set offers a wide assortment of durable, reliable tools to get the job done. For a complete list of included tools, please have a look at the Specification link in the Additional Resources section.
DIGITAL 10.1 Inch Calendar
Value $170
Fur Haven
Jumbo Plus Gel Top Ultra Plush & Suede Luxe Lounger- Chocolate
35 chances @$7
Jumbo Plus Gel Top Ultra Plush & Suede Luxe Lounger- Chocolate
Support your furry family member with the FurHaven Ultra Plush Luxe Lounger Orthopedic Cat & Dog Bed with Removable Cover. You want the best for your best friend, and finding a quality bed that provides real, long-lasting support is a challenge. FurHaven is the solution. This is a luxe orthopedic bed, built with medical-grade solid foam that actively supports joints and cushions pressure points night after night. Plus, the sleep surface was designed for a calming feel and plenty of space to stretch out. Best of all, the cover is 100% machine washable for an effortless refresh. There’s even a non-slip base and reinforced stitching for long-lasting reliability.
40 chances @$8
Over $300 Value
Embrace your inner barista and unlock the maximum flavor of your coffee or tea with the Mr. Coffee® Perfect Brew Hot and Cold Brew System. With seven drink settings: 10-minute express cold brew, hot or iced coffee, and hot and iced settings for black, green, white, and herbal tea, this intelligent multi-beverage coffee, tea, and cold brew coffee maker auto-adjusts brew time, temperature, and water control based on drink selection. Meets Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) certification standards, delivering premium flavor extraction for perfectly balanced coffee every time. Automatically detects basket type and recommends optimal tea-to-coffee ratios for each drink. Choose 8, 12, or 16 oz: single serves or an 8-cup carafe. Variable bloom, brew, and steep times deliver precise tea and coffee infusions for optimal taste. The stainless steel brewer features a sleek, compact design and includes a scoop and separate coffee and tea filters. Get maximum flavor in every cup, with Mr. Coffee® Perfect Brew Coffee and Tea Maker.
SWISSGEAR Apex Pro 20" Duffel Bag in Gray Heather/Black
Perfect for going to the gym as New Year resolution
$120 Value
30 chances@$3
Description
With a simplicity that will never grow old or look out of place, the SWISSGEAR Apex Pro 20" Duffel Bag in Gray Heather/Black is that lightweight, classic go-to bag that's always ready for whatever life throws at you. When all you need is an uncomplicated duffel in an understated style that easily blends in the office, reach for the SWISSGEAR 6532 20” Duffel Bag for both business and pleasure, whether it's the daily grind or the sudden overnighter.
While its exterior features a wide front zippered pocket and dual side zippered accessory pockets, its interior includes a large zippered mesh accessory pocket to stow your essentials. As for carrying options, it includes a removable, padded shoulder strap, a padded top handle, and a trolley strap on the back that lets you glide the bag over your luggage handle so that you can move to your next meeting or destination.
Features
FREE ITEM
$100 Gift Card Dunham Sports
30 chances @$5
Dunham's Sports is an American sporting goods retail chain owned by Dunham's Athleisure Corporation,[2] with stores located in the Midwestern to Southeastern United States. The chain specializes in athletic equipment, clothing, firearms, and other sports-related items. The chain has over 259 locations in 25 states,
$100 Lisa Miltown Deli Milton Pa
30 chances @$5
Lisa's Milltown Deli is a pet-friendly breakfast and brunch restaurant in Milton, PA that welcomes leashed dogs at their six outdoor tables. The menu features avocado toast, lobster rolls, grilled cheese and tomato soup, and chicken parmesan sandwiches. Just so you know, table service isn't available, so Fido will have to wait outside while you order.
$250 Weis and $250 Giant Gift Cards
50 chances @$15
“Above or Below — Your Luck’s Ready to Go!” 3-$100 Target Winners. Wheel spin wins plus the name above and below each win $100 Target GC
“Above or Below — Your Luck’s Ready to Go!” 3-$100 Ulta Winners. Wheel spin wins plus the name above and below each win $100 Ulta GC
$100 Gift Card to Glenora Winery
30 chances @ $5
Discover the charm of Glenora Wine Cellars, the first winery on Seneca Lake, located just 10 minutes from Watkins Glen, NY, in the heart of New York’s Finger Lakes Wine Country. Since 1977, we’ve been crafting award-winning Finger Lakes wines and offering memorable experiences with daily wine tastings and behind-the-scenes cellar tours. Stay at our 30-room Inn, where elegant accommodations and stunning views of Seneca Lake and surrounding vineyards create the perfect escape. At Veraisons Restaurant, enjoy seasonal, locally-sourced cuisine, including vegan and gluten-free options, for an unforgettable dining experience.
In addition to wine and hospitality, Glenora Wine Cellars is a premier location for destination weddings. Our stunning vineyards, picturesque lake views, and elegant facilities provide a breathtaking setting for your special day. Whether you’re here for a wedding, a wine tour, or to explore nearby attractions like the renowned Watkins Glen State Park, Glenora Wine Cellars is the perfect choice for your Finger Lakes getaway. Book your stay, tasting, or wedding today.
$100 Dollar General Gift Card
30 chances at $5
$100 Red Lobster Gift Card
30 chances @$5
$500 Amazon Gift Cards
50 chances at $15
$5 chance-Fifty/fifty split
Men's Hugo Boss Cologne 4.2oz (Green)
($90 retail) $4 a chance with 25 chances available! Local pickup only in Lewisburg or Turbotville!
Hugo Boss Man Eau de Toilette Spray in the Green edition offers a refreshing fragrance in a 4.2 ounce bottle. With citrus and herbal notes blended with woody undertones, it delivers a clean and masculine aroma. Suitable for daytime wear, it is perfect for men who enjoy fresh and sporty scents. The larger size ensures long lasting supply. Hugo Boss Man Green is a dependable option for everyday use.
Kate Spade Small Manhattan Plaid Tweed Tote ($398 retail). $8 a chance with 30 chances available!! Local pickup only in Turbotville, Lewisburg or Northumberland.
Details & care
A classic plaid pattern and rich leather trim distinguish a scaled-down tweed tote fitted with multiple straps for styling versatility.
Kate Spade Bow Flap Crossbody Bag in Black ($359 retail). MUST SEE PICS this is gorgeous! I would totally use this as a clutch versus crossbody!! $8 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup ONLY in Lewisburg, Turbotville or Northumberland.
Details & care
Gleaming logo hardware and a ruched bow design distinguish a smooth leather crossbody bag fitted with a gleaming chain strap for hands-free wear.
Peck Cam Bird Camera and Identifier
$6 @30 chances
