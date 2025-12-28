Bringing in a New Year-2026 New Year Resolutions

SWISSGEAR Apex Pro 20" Duffel Bag in Gray Heather/Black

Perfect for going to the gym as New Year resolution

$120 Value





30 chances@$3





Description

With a simplicity that will never grow old or look out of place, the SWISSGEAR Apex Pro 20" Duffel Bag in Gray Heather/Black is that lightweight, classic go-to bag that's always ready for whatever life throws at you. When all you need is an uncomplicated duffel in an understated style that easily blends in the office, reach for the SWISSGEAR 6532 20” Duffel Bag for both business and pleasure, whether it's the daily grind or the sudden overnighter.

While its exterior features a wide front zippered pocket and dual side zippered accessory pockets, its interior includes a large zippered mesh accessory pocket to stow your essentials. As for carrying options, it includes a removable, padded shoulder strap, a padded top handle, and a trolley strap on the back that lets you glide the bag over your luggage handle so that you can move to your next meeting or destination.





Features