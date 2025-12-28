magical Memories raffle account
About this raffle

Bringing in a New Year-2026 New Year Resolutions

#1 “Weigh to Start the Year Right!” — Taylor Scale
$1

$1 Item

Taylor Light Powered Digital Bath Scale, Large and Durable Platform, Light Powered Panel with Endless Power, No Batteries Needed, Energy-Saving, Easy to Use, High 400 lb Capacity, Black

  • PRECISE MEASUREMENTS: Rely on accurate measurements.
  • EASY-TO-READ DISPLAY: The large 3.2" x 1.5" display ensures easy readability of your weight, even in low-light conditions.
  • EASY TO USE: This scale has a light panel that powers it and makes it easy to use. It’s a reliable tool for your health and doesn’t require batteries, which is better for the environment.
  • USA-BASED: Our design, marketing, and engineering teams are located in-house in the United States.
  • EXPOSURE & CARE: Wipe with a damp cloth. Includes 1-year limited coverage. No batteries required.
#2 “Spotlight Your Best Year Yet!” — Husky Spotlight
$1

$1 Item

HUSKY 2500 Lumens Dual Power Floating Rechargeable Spotlight

About This Product

This Husky 2500-Lumen Hybrid Power Floating Rechargeable Spotlight features a compact design and super-bright LED lights. High mode provides up to 2,500 lumens and a 550 m throw. The 6-mode capacity offers light options for a range of projects. Modes include: high light, medium light, low light, ECO, red light, and red flashing. High, medium, and low modes provide appropriate lighting for your projects, while red mode supports night vision. IPX7 waterproof and floating construction withstands the most extreme weather conditions. This spotlight will automatically flash red when in water. Features include a built-in integrated hook and kickstand for hands-free Use. Can be powered by either a Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery or (4) AA Batteries in case of emergency (4 AA Batteries not included). Floats and will automatically flash red light when it touches waterSpecs: (high mode) 2500-lumens/ 1.5 hours of run time/ 550m throw; (medium mode) 1200-lumens/3 hours of run time/ 400m throw; (low mode) 500-lumens /5 hours of run time /300m throw; (ECO) 80-lumens /80 hours of run time /80m throwPowered by Either Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery or (4) AA Batteries in case of emergency (4 AA Battery not included)ECO mode for Extended long run timeUSB cable included

Highlights

  • 6 beam modes including high, medium, low, ECO, red and red flashing
  • Integrated hook and kickstand for hands-free use
  • Red and white light for work or emergencies
  • Powered by Either a Rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery or (4) AA Batteries in case of emergency (4 AA batteries not included)
  • ECO mode for extended long run time
  • USB cable included
#3 “Tools to Tune Up Your New Year Husky Mechanic tool Set
$6

HUSKY 280 piece Mechanic Tool Set

50 chances @ $6

About This Product

Over $725 Value if purchased separately

The Husky 280-piece 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive Mechanics Tool Set offers a comprehensive selection of tools for the professional or DIY mechanic's workshop. Packed in a handy storage case with tool trays marked by drive size, the standard and deep sockets, along with the combination wrenches and bit sockets, will help you tackle any fastening or repair project. This 280-piece Husky tool set offers a wide assortment of durable, reliable tools to get the job done. For a complete list of included tools, please have a look at the Specification link in the Additional Resources section.

Highlights

  • Set includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive 72-tooth ratchets, 1/4" drive sockets, 3/8" drive sockets, bit sockets, 1/2" drive sockets, drive extensions, combination wrenches, and more. For a full parts list, see the Specification link in the Additional Resources section
  • Storage case included with trays marked by drive size
  • Case has integrated handles and tool tray on top
  • Tool trays fit into most tool box drawers
  • Trays marked with sizes to keep your tools organized
  • Case is 20.25 in. L x 10.5 in. W x 10.25 in. H and the full set weighs 30 lbs.
  • Large, hard-stamped size markings allow for easy readability
  • Full-polish chrome finish is corrosion-resistant, durable, and easily wipes clean of oil and dirt
  • Tools are forged from chromium-alloy steel for outstanding durability and strength
  • 72-tooth ratchets need only a 5° arc swing to turn fasteners
  • Quick-release button allows sockets and drive tools to be easily removed from the ratchet
  • Hex keys, screwdriver, and nut driver bits are formed from heat-treated S2 tool steel for added strength and wear protection
  • Sockets and wrenches designed with off-corner loading which vastly reduces rounding of fasteners
#4 “Stay On Time With Your 2026 Shine!” — Digital Calendar
$6

DIGITAL 10.1 Inch Calendar

Value $170

About this item

  • 1️⃣ 🏡【All-in-One Family Calendar & Digital Planner】Sync seamlessly with Apple/Google calendars! This smart calendar features color-coded schedules for each family member - never miss soccer games, doctor appointments, or school events with our intuitive 2025 calendar system.
  • 2️⃣ 【🖐️ 10.1" Touch Screen Digital Calendar Planner】Enjoy crystal-clear viewing on the responsive digital calendar touch screen. Includes adjustable stand for perfect placement as a desk calendar in kitchens, home offices, or family rooms. Sets up in minutes!
  • 3️⃣ 【✅ Interactive Chore Chart & Family Task Manager】Our electronic calendar for family organization makes chores fun! Assign tasks, track rewards, and manage weekly meal plans with the built-in digital schedule system. Includes FREE grocery lists and to-do lists!
  • 4️⃣ 【🌙 Smart Sleep Mode & Digital Photo Frame】This digital calendar serves as your family's command center. When idle, it automatically transforms into a digital photo frame, displaying cherished memories in slideshow mode. Perfect as both a functional desk calendar and decorative electronic calendar! Customize sleep schedules (auto on/off) to match your family's routine.
  • 5️⃣ 【📲 Real-Time Family Sync & Sharing】The ultimate digital calendar planner for busy households! Share and edit events remotely via our free app, manage events, chores, meals & grocery lists etc.(Paid upgrades unlock advanced tools for specialized needs). Works as a digital schedule board for the whole family - smarter than paper planners for 2026 calendar planning!



#5 “Rest Easy—2026 Is Going to Be Pawsome!”Fur Haven Dog Bed
$7

Fur Haven

Jumbo Plus Gel Top Ultra Plush & Suede Luxe Lounger- Chocolate


35 chances @$7



About This Item

Value $179

Jumbo Plus Gel Top Ultra Plush & Suede Luxe Lounger- Chocolate

Details

  • This orthopedic lounger is engineered to deliver true joint relief by cushioning pressure points and improving circulation so furbaby can enjoy more restorative sleep.
  • Offering the perfect fit for every sleep style, this lounger has a bolster for “leaners,” while the open sleep surface gives “sprawlers” the room they need to stretch out in total comfort.
  • For convenience, this bed makes cleanup effortless with its zippered, removable cover that’s fully machine washable.
  • This lounge bed features CertiPUR-US certified foam for durable materials guaranteed free of harmful chemicals that provide a safe and long-lasting comfort experience.
  • Every product FurHaven creates is designed to be simple, trustworthy, and fit seamlessly into your family’s life, giving your furry friend comfort and convenience.

Support your furry family member with the FurHaven Ultra Plush Luxe Lounger Orthopedic Cat & Dog Bed with Removable Cover. You want the best for your best friend, and finding a quality bed that provides real, long-lasting support is a challenge. FurHaven is the solution. This is a luxe orthopedic bed, built with medical-grade solid foam that actively supports joints and cushions pressure points night after night. Plus, the sleep surface was designed for a calming feel and plenty of space to stretch out. Best of all, the cover is 100% machine washable for an effortless refresh. There’s even a non-slip base and reinforced stitching for long-lasting reliability.

#6 “Wake Up Your Resolutions—One Cup at a Time!” — Mr. Coffe
$8

Mr. Coffee Perfect Brew, Intelligent Coffee Maker, Cold Brew Maker & Tea Brewer

40 chances @$8


Over $300 Value

Product details

Embrace your inner barista and unlock the maximum flavor of your coffee or tea with the Mr. Coffee® Perfect Brew Hot and Cold Brew System. With seven drink settings: 10-minute express cold brew, hot or iced coffee, and hot and iced settings for black, green, white, and herbal tea, this intelligent multi-beverage coffee, tea, and cold brew coffee maker auto-adjusts brew time, temperature, and water control based on drink selection. Meets Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) certification standards, delivering premium flavor extraction for perfectly balanced coffee every time. Automatically detects basket type and recommends optimal tea-to-coffee ratios for each drink. Choose 8, 12, or 16 oz: single serves or an 8-cup carafe. Variable bloom, brew, and steep times deliver precise tea and coffee infusions for optimal taste. The stainless steel brewer features a sleek, compact design and includes a scoop and separate coffee and tea filters. Get maximum flavor in every cup, with Mr. Coffee® Perfect Brew Coffee and Tea Maker.

  • Intelligent Brew System: Automatically adjusts brew time, temperature and water control based on drink selection for maximum flavor.
  • Seven Brew Settings. Single Servings or Carafe: A single serve coffee maker, cold brew coffee maker, and tea maker in one, first choose your beverage (express cold brew, hot or coffee, or one of four settings for hot or iced tea), then select your size: 8, 12, or 16 oz. single serve or an 8-cup carafe.
  • SCA Certified: Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) certification signifies the highest achievement for coffee makers. To meet SCA standards, brewers are subjected to stringent requirements for temperature, brew time, and water-to-coffee ratios to unlock maximum coffee flavor.
  • Perfect Brew Temperature: Auto adjusts to SCA recommended coffee brew temperature range from 194°F - 205°F or by selected tea type.
  • Automatic Coffee and Tea Ratio Guide: Brewer suggested ratio for creating great tasting beverages; plus brewer detection of coffee or tea baskets for optimum brewing and steeping, while preventing flavor transfer.
#7 “Pack Your Dreams for 2026!” — Swiss Gear Duffle
$3

SWISSGEAR Apex Pro 20" Duffel Bag in Gray Heather/Black

Perfect for going to the gym as New Year resolution

$120 Value


30 chances@$3


Description

With a simplicity that will never grow old or look out of place, the SWISSGEAR Apex Pro 20" Duffel Bag in Gray Heather/Black is that lightweight, classic go-to bag that's always ready for whatever life throws at you. When all you need is an uncomplicated duffel in an understated style that easily blends in the office, reach for the SWISSGEAR 6532 20” Duffel Bag for both business and pleasure, whether it's the daily grind or the sudden overnighter.

While its exterior features a wide front zippered pocket and dual side zippered accessory pockets, its interior includes a large zippered mesh accessory pocket to stow your essentials. As for carrying options, it includes a removable, padded shoulder strap, a padded top handle, and a trolley strap on the back that lets you glide the bag over your luggage handle so that you can move to your next meeting or destination.


Features

  • Spacious and uncluttered main compartment includes a zippered accessory pocket.
  • Front zippered pocket for handy essentials
  • Two large exterior side zippered pockets for accessories
  • Padded, detachable shoulder strap
  • Padded grab handle for a comfortable carry
  • Add-a-bag strap to glide over luggage handle
  • Bungee-style zipper pullers for quick open/close
#8 Free Item Paris Hilton 2-Piece Martini Glass Set,
Free

FREE ITEM

Paris Hilton 2-Piece Martini Glass Set, Double Wall Glass Design, Great for Martinis, Cocktails, Cosmopolitans, Margaritas, 7-Ounce, Hot Pink


About this item

  • NOBODY SLAYS A PARTY LIKE PARIS: Enjoy sipping with this premium 2-piece martini glass set from Paris Hilton.
  • DOUBLE-WALL GLASS: The double-wall glass design prevents condensation and retains your drinks' temperature.
  • PRETTY IN PINK: The hot pink color adds a touch of Paris glam while enjoying your favorite Absolut drinks. That's Hot.
  • SLAY YOUR SERVING: Each glass holds 7 ounces / 207mL so you can serve up a variety of cocktails, cosmopolitans, martinis, mocktails, liquor, margaritas, and more.
  • GREAT FOR GIFTS: Perfect for gifting in its adorable box, this set makes an excellent gift for a hostess, wedding, bridal shower, birthday, Christmas, and more.
#9 “Start 2026 on the Winning Team!” Dunham Sports
$5

$100 Gift Card Dunham Sports

30 chances @$5

Dunham's Sports is an American sporting goods retail chain owned by Dunham's Athleisure Corporation,[2] with stores located in the Midwestern to Southeastern United States. The chain specializes in athletic equipment, clothing, firearms, and other sports-related items. The chain has over 259 locations in 25 states, 

#10. “Taste Your Way Into a Delicious 2026!” Lisa Miltown
$5

$100 Lisa Miltown Deli Milton Pa


30 chances @$5


Lisa's Milltown Deli is a pet-friendly breakfast and brunch restaurant in Milton, PA that welcomes leashed dogs at their six outdoor tables. The menu features avocado toast, lobster rolls, grilled cheese and tomato soup, and chicken parmesan sandwiches. Just so you know, table service isn't available, so Fido will have to wait outside while you order.

#11 “New Year, New Meals — $500 to Make Them Delicious!”
$15

$250 Weis and $250 Giant Gift Cards

50 chances @$15

#12 “New Year, New Finds — Make 2026 a Bullseye!” 3 $100 win
$8

“Above or Below — Your Luck’s Ready to Go!” 3-$100 Target Winners. Wheel spin wins plus the name above and below each win $100 Target GC

#13 “Glow Into 2026 With a Fresh New You!” Ulta
$8

“Above or Below — Your Luck’s Ready to Go!” 3-$100 Ulta Winners. Wheel spin wins plus the name above and below each win $100 Ulta GC

#14 “Raise a Glass to a Grape New Year!”-Glenora Winery
$5

$100 Gift Card to Glenora Winery

30 chances @ $5


Discover the charm of Glenora Wine Cellars, the first winery on Seneca Lake, located just 10 minutes from Watkins Glen, NY, in the heart of New York’s Finger Lakes Wine Country. Since 1977, we’ve been crafting award-winning Finger Lakes wines and offering memorable experiences with daily wine tastings and behind-the-scenes cellar tours. Stay at our 30-room Inn, where elegant accommodations and stunning views of Seneca Lake and surrounding vineyards create the perfect escape. At Veraisons Restaurant, enjoy seasonal, locally-sourced cuisine, including vegan and gluten-free options, for an unforgettable dining experience.

In addition to wine and hospitality, Glenora Wine Cellars is a premier location for destination weddings. Our stunning vineyards, picturesque lake views, and elegant facilities provide a breathtaking setting for your special day. Whether you’re here for a wedding, a wine tour, or to explore nearby attractions like the renowned Watkins Glen State Park, Glenora Wine Cellars is the perfect choice for your Finger Lakes getaway. Book your stay, tasting, or wedding today.

#15 “Stretch Your 2026 Budget the DG Way!”
$5

$100 Dollar General Gift Card

30 chances at $5

#16 “REEL" In Big Flavor for the New Year!”
$5

$100 Red Lobster Gift Card

30 chances @$5

#17 “Start the Year Fully Loaded — $500 Amazon Style!”
$15

$500 Amazon Gift Cards

50 chances at $15

#18 “Go Half and Win Whole — 50/50 Style!”
$5

$5 chance-Fifty/fifty split

#19 One Chance of Winning Hugo Boss Cologne 4.2oz
$4

Men's Hugo Boss Cologne 4.2oz (Green)

($90 retail) $4 a chance with 25 chances available! Local pickup only in Lewisburg or Turbotville!


Highlights

  • Refreshing masculine fragrance with citrus and herbal notes.
  • 4.2 ounce spray provides long lasting use.
  • Trusted Hugo Boss Green fragrance design.
  • Perfect for casual or active lifestyles.
  • A dependable fragrance with sporty style.

Description

Hugo Boss Man Eau de Toilette Spray in the Green edition offers a refreshing fragrance in a 4.2 ounce bottle. With citrus and herbal notes blended with woody undertones, it delivers a clean and masculine aroma. Suitable for daytime wear, it is perfect for men who enjoy fresh and sporty scents. The larger size ensures long lasting supply. Hugo Boss Man Green is a dependable option for everyday use.

#20 One Chance of Winning Kate Spade Manhattan Tweed Tote
$8

Kate Spade Small Manhattan Plaid Tweed Tote ($398 retail). $8 a chance with 30 chances available!! Local pickup only in Turbotville, Lewisburg or Northumberland.


Details & care


A classic plaid pattern and rich leather trim distinguish a scaled-down tweed tote fitted with multiple straps for styling versatility.

  • Bridge-clip closure
  • Top carry handles; removable, adjustable crossbody strap
  • Interior zip and wall pockets
  • Structured silhouette with flat base and protective metal feet
  • Logo-jacquard lining
  • Textile with leather trim
  • Imported
  • Item #10557515
#21 One Chance of Winning Kate Spade Bow Flap Crossbody
$8


Kate Spade Bow Flap Crossbody Bag in Black ($359 retail). MUST SEE PICS this is gorgeous! I would totally use this as a clutch versus crossbody!! $8 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup ONLY in Lewisburg, Turbotville or Northumberland.


Details & care


Gleaming logo hardware and a ruched bow design distinguish a smooth leather crossbody bag fitted with a gleaming chain strap for hands-free wear.

  • 8 1/2"W x 5 1/2"H x 2"D
  • 23" shoulder strap drop
  • Magnetic-snap flap closure
  • Removable chain strap
  • Lined
  • Leather
  • Imported
  • Item #10463779
#22 Peck Cam
$6

Peck Cam Bird Camera and Identifier

$6 @30 chances

About this item

  • 【Smart AI Bird Recognition & Instant Alerts】PeckCam bird feeder with camera dentify over 10,000 bird species in seconds with advanced AI and get instant phone alerts for every visit. Unlock expert tips with an optional subscription to attract more beautiful birds. It's like having a personal ornithologist on call, making birdwatching effortless
  • 【Crystal-Clear 2K HD View, Day & Night】Enjoy a stunning, close-up birdwatching experience with real-time 2K HD video and a 160° ultra-wide view. Our smart bird feeder with camera enhanced full-color night vision reveals vibrant, detailed footage of nocturnal activity, ensuring you capture and share amazing videos 24/7, day or night
  • 【Durable Metal Build & Squirrel-Proof Design】Crafted from premium, weather-resistant metal with IP65 waterproofing, this camera bird feeder is built to last for years. The smart drainage keeps seeds dry, while the built-in speaker lets you play deterrent sounds to protect food from squirrels effectively, ensuring a perfect feeding environment
  • 【Sustainable Solar Power & Flexible Storage】Equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery and adjustable solar panel, our bird camera guarantees long-lasting performance without the hassle of frequent charging. Easily record videos to the included 32GB SD card or secure cloud storage (3-day loop records, 2-year trial). A standout feature: share the live feed with up to 4 phones simultaneously with family & friends
  • 【All-In-One Garden Center & The Perfect Gift】Attract diverse birds with the extra fruit holder and hummingbird feeder. This bird camera feeder complete set includes all mounting kits for easy setup. It's the ideal gift for bird lovers for any holiday, backed by our 24/7 customer service. A beautiful, long-lasting addition to any garden

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!