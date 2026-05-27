Mokena Lions Club

Hosted by

Mokena Lions Club

About this event

Bingo 2026

10824 W La Porte Rd

Mokena, IL 60448, USA

Bingo Cards - 10 Games
$20

10 Bingo cards of each color for each game.

Extra Cards for Bingo
$2

Purchase extra cards for each game if you want to play more than one card for the big jackpots!

Drink Tickets - Beer, Wine, or Margaritas
$7

Each ticket is for one drink of your choice.

Basket Raffle Tickets
$20

25 tickets for the basket raffles.

Daubers for Bingo
$1.50

Pick your color for marking your bingo cards.

50/50 tickets
$20

25 tickets for split the pot to be paid out that night before the last game of bingo.

50/50 tickets
$5

6 tickets for the 50/50 drawing before the last game

Raffle Basket Tickets
$5

6 tickets for the raffle baskets

Add a donation for Mokena Lions Club

$

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