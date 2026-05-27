Bingo 2026

About this event
10 Bingo cards of each color for each game.
Purchase extra cards for each game if you want to play more than one card for the big jackpots!
Each ticket is for one drink of your choice.
25 tickets for the basket raffles.
Pick your color for marking your bingo cards.
25 tickets for split the pot to be paid out that night before the last game of bingo.
6 tickets for the 50/50 drawing before the last game
6 tickets for the raffle baskets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!