Rockhill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Rockhill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Bingo

Bingo Admission - Player item
Bingo Admission - Player
$6

$6/player - includes 9 games/1 dauber.


Please add a "Non-Player" ticket for anyone that will not be playing Bingo (this is for capacity-tracking purposes)


Add a pizza ticket to your cart if you would like to buy a large Papa John's pizza(s) for the event.


**Check in at the welcome table to receive your Bingo Cards/Dauber. If you are purchasing pizza in advance, you will pick it up at concessions - they will have a list

**No physical tickets will be sent home

Bingo Admission - Nonplayer item
Bingo Admission - Nonplayer
Free
Extra Bingo Card Sheet item
Extra Bingo Card Sheet
$1

2 Cards per Sheet

Extra Dauber item
Extra Dauber
$1
Whole Pizza item
Whole Pizza
$14
Pizza Slice item
Pizza Slice
$2

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