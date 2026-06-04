$6/player - includes 9 games/1 dauber.





Please add a "Non-Player" ticket for anyone that will not be playing Bingo (this is for capacity-tracking purposes)





Add a pizza ticket to your cart if you would like to buy a large Papa John's pizza(s) for the event.





**Check in at the welcome table to receive your Bingo Cards/Dauber. If you are purchasing pizza in advance, you will pick it up at concessions - they will have a list

**No physical tickets will be sent home