American Legion Auxiliary Unit #123

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American Legion Auxiliary Unit #123

About this event

Bingo

10111 Old Ocean City Blvd

Berlin, MD 21811, USA

General Admission
$40
Ticket price is Per Person. Reserved seating will only be available to groups of 6 to 8 players; however, ALL tickets must be purchased within one transaction (under one name) in order to guarantee group seating. NO EXCEPTIONS. NOTE: Tables will seat 8. If a table has open seats, those seats will be filled with other ticket holders.
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