Ticket price is Per Person. Reserved seating will only be available to groups of 6 to 8 players; however, ALL tickets must be purchased within one transaction (under one name) in order to guarantee group seating. NO EXCEPTIONS. NOTE: Tables will seat 8. If a table has open seats, those seats will be filled with other ticket holders.

Ticket price is Per Person. Reserved seating will only be available to groups of 6 to 8 players; however, ALL tickets must be purchased within one transaction (under one name) in order to guarantee group seating. NO EXCEPTIONS. NOTE: Tables will seat 8. If a table has open seats, those seats will be filled with other ticket holders.

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