Miss Hispanic Queen Of Hernando County Inc

Hosted by

Miss Hispanic Queen Of Hernando County Inc

About this event

Iconic Moms Bingo

392 Beverly Ct

Spring Hill, FL 34606, USA

Basic Bingo Packet (10 games), 50/50 game, 3 raffle tickets.
$35

10 fun bingo games, 50/50 game card and 3 raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes

Chance to win a door prize (online orders only)

50/50 Bingo Game
$5

Get the chance to win BIG $ with the 50/50 game. Win 1/2 the proceeds from our 50/50 game sales!

20 Raffle Tickets
$20

Each ticket gives you the chance to win a great prize, the more you buy the more chances you have to win

3 raffle tickets
$5

Each ticket gives you the chance to win a great prize, the more you buy the more chances you have to win

Add a donation for Miss Hispanic Queen Of Hernando County Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!