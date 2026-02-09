Hosted by

Heroes Supporting Heroes

About this event

BINGO

8110 Steubenville Pike

Imperial, PA 15126, USA

Table 1 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 2 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 3 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 4 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 5 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 6 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 7 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 8 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 9 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 10 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 11 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 12 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 13 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 14 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 15 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 16 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 17 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 18 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 19 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

Table 20 - 12 seats total
$40

Includes 10 games of BINGO

Appetizer Buffet

Soft Drinks

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