Pi Day Bingo & Fun Night

Hosted by
About this event
Dinner Voucher
Puget Sound Family Pizza
$7 per slice + drink (water, soda, juice). Additional meals may be available for $10 at the door, if quantities permit. Due to the necessity to put in the order early, this closes March 7.
Dinner Add-On
If one slice just won't do it, you can add on an additional slice for $5.
Bingo Cards
Used all night long for Bingo fun!
Bingo Card Pricing:
Bingo Cards
Used all night long for Bingo fun!
Bingo Card Pricing:
Raffle Tickets
Each raffle ticket can be used for any of the raffles or to purchase items at the bake sale.
Raffles include:
Ticket Pricing:
Raffle Tickets
Each raffle ticket can be used for any of the raffles or to purchase items at the bake sale.
Raffles include:
Ticket Pricing:
Raffle Tickets
Each raffle ticket can be used for any of the raffles or to purchase items at the bake sale.
Raffles include:
Ticket Pricing:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!