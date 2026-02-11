Families Inspiring Leaders Academy

Pi Day Bingo & Fun Night

8421 Meadow Rd SW

Lakewood, WA 98499, USA

Pizza Dinner
$7
Available until Mar 7

Dinner Voucher

Puget Sound Family Pizza 

$7 per slice + drink (water, soda, juice). Additional meals may be available for $10 at the door, if quantities permit. Due to the necessity to put in the order early, this closes March 7.


Extra Slice of Pizza
$5
Available until Mar 7

Dinner Add-On

If one slice just won't do it, you can add on an additional slice for $5.


Pre-Sale Bingo Card Pack
$25
Available until Mar 14

Bingo Cards

Used all night long for Bingo fun!


Bingo Card Pricing:

  • 1 Bingo card: $10 each
  • 3 Bingo cards: $25 ($8.33 each)


Single Bingo Card
$10

Bingo Cards

Used all night long for Bingo fun!


Bingo Card Pricing:

  • 1 Bingo card: $10 each
  • 3 Bingo cards: $25 ($8.33 each)
Raffle Ticket - Single
$5

Raffle Tickets

Each raffle ticket can be used for any of the raffles or to purchase items at the bake sale.


Raffles include:

  • 50/50 Raffle – win 50% of the pot
  • Baked Pie Raffle – win fresh-made pies
  • Pizza Gift Card Raffle – win pizza gift cards


Ticket Pricing:

  • 1 ticket: $5 each
  • 5 tickets: $20 ($4 each)
  • 20 tickets: $70 ($3.50 each)
Raffle Ticket - 5 Pack
$20

Raffle Ticket - 20 Pack
$70

