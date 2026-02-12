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Bingo cards, daubers, and lunch provided.
Recognition at a Single Table
Recognition in the Program
Verbal Recognition During Game
2 Complimentary Tickets to Bingo
Additional tickets discount - only $20 (please call 724-539-3550 x 214 for additional tickets.)
Recognition in the Program
Verbal Recognition During Game
4 Complementary Tickets to Bingo.
Additional tickets discount - only $15 (please call 724-539-3550 x 214 for additional tickets.)
Name and Logo on Lunch Signage
Recognition in the Program
6 Complimentary Tickets to Bingo
Additional tickets discount - only $15 (please call 724-539-3550 x 214 for additional tickets.)
Recognition in the Program
Verbal Recognition During Event
Verbal Recognition During Jackpot
Recognition at Each Table
12 Complimentary Tickets to Bingo
Additional tickets discount - only $10 (please call 724-539-3550 x 214 for additional tickets.)
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