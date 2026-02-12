Union Mission Of Latrobe Inc

Hosted by

Union Mission Of Latrobe Inc

Bingo

100 Volunteer Dr

Greensburg, PA 15601, USA

General Admission
$30

Bingo cards, daubers, and lunch provided.

Table Sponsorship
$50

Recognition at a Single Table

Game Sponsor
$150

Recognition in the Program

Verbal Recognition During Game

2 Complimentary Tickets to Bingo

Additional tickets discount - only $20 (please call 724-539-3550 x 214 for additional tickets.)

Premium Sponsor
$300

Recognition in the Program

Verbal Recognition During Game

4 Complementary Tickets to Bingo.

Additional tickets discount - only $15 (please call 724-539-3550 x 214 for additional tickets.)

Lunch Sponsor
$750

Name and Logo on Lunch Signage

Recognition in the Program

6 Complimentary Tickets to Bingo

Additional tickets discount - only $15 (please call 724-539-3550 x 214 for additional tickets.)

Jackpot Sponsor
$1,500

Recognition in the Program

Verbal Recognition During Event

Verbal Recognition During Jackpot

Recognition at Each Table

12 Complimentary Tickets to Bingo

Additional tickets discount - only $10 (please call 724-539-3550 x 214 for additional tickets.)

Add a donation for Union Mission Of Latrobe Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!