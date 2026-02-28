SALT Performing Arts: Family Gift Card Bingo

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About this event
Phoenixville, PA 19460, USA
Doors open at 11:00am, Game begins at 12pm.
Admission price includes 8 rounds of Bingo and a raffle ticket for a door prize. Additional bingo games can be purchased on site.
Pre-purchase raffle tickets here! This is for a half-sheet (11) tickets.
Additional raffle tickets can be purchased on site.
Pre-purchase raffle tickets here! This is for a full-sheet (26) tickets.
Additional raffle tickets can be purchased on site.
Our Bingo Round sponsors help us secure/purchase family-friendly gift cards to award the winner of each round.
For Family Bingo, there will be
2 winners each round.
By selecting this sponsorship level we will touch base with you purchase a gift-card in full value you paid.
Benefits:
Our Raffle Sponsors can create a
family-friendly themed raffle basket for our raffle prizes!
You can either provide us with the basket prize or we can purchase items with the $100 donation you are providing us here.
Benefits:
Our overall event sponsors help us underwrite any and all expenses associated with the event (supplies, space rental, etc).
Benefits:
$
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