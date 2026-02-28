SALT Performing Arts

Hosted by

SALT Performing Arts

About this event

SALT Performing Arts: Family Gift Card Bingo

2276 Kimberton Rd

Phoenixville, PA 19460, USA

General Admission
$25

Doors open at 11:00am, Game begins at 12pm.


Admission price includes 8 rounds of Bingo and a raffle ticket for a door prize. Additional bingo games can be purchased on site.

Raffle Tickets (HALF SHEET)
$10

Pre-purchase raffle tickets here! This is for a half-sheet (11) tickets.

Additional raffle tickets can be purchased on site.

Raffle Tickets (FULL SHEET)
$20

Pre-purchase raffle tickets here! This is for a full-sheet (26) tickets.

Additional raffle tickets can be purchased on site.

Round Sponsor
$250

Our Bingo Round sponsors help us secure/purchase family-friendly gift cards to award the winner of each round.


For Family Bingo, there will be

2 winners each round.


By selecting this sponsorship level we will touch base with you purchase a gift-card in full value you paid.


Benefits:

  • Website listing
  • Bingo Program listing
  • Mentioned as a sponsor for that round to all attendees.
  • Provide a small promotional item in swag bag (qty: 250)
  • Email exposure 2x
  • 1 mention in social media event post
Raffle Sponsor
$100

Our Raffle Sponsors can create a

family-friendly themed raffle basket for our raffle prizes!


You can either provide us with the basket prize or we can purchase items with the $100 donation you are providing us here.


Benefits:

  • Signage with logo at raffle basket promoting your business.
  • Business mentioned during raffle pull.
  • Listing in our Bingo Program
  • Listing on website
Overall Event Sponsor
$50

Our overall event sponsors help us underwrite any and all expenses associated with the event (supplies, space rental, etc).


Benefits:

  • Listing in Bingo Program
  • Unwavering gratutide!
Add a donation for SALT Performing Arts

$

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