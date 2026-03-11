Offered by
About this shop
Sour Cream and Butter
Baked Potato with all the works!
Nachos with all the good stuff!
Chips with beefy taco seasoning and all the good stuff
Each Bag will come With a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse
any bag of chip $1
Full size Candy Bar
Oreos or Chips Ahoy!
Coke/ Dr. Pepper/ Pepsi or Ale 8 products or Bottled Water $1 each
Texas Roadhouse roll
Baked potato regular or loaded roll and drink
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!