Warner PTO

Offered by

Warner PTO

About this shop

Bingo

Texas Roadhouse Baked Potato item
Texas Roadhouse Baked Potato
$4

Sour Cream and Butter

Texas Roadhouse Loaded Baked Potato item
Texas Roadhouse Loaded Baked Potato
$5

Baked Potato with all the works!

Nacho and Cheese sauce item
Nacho and Cheese sauce
$4
Loaded nachos item
Loaded nachos
$5

Nachos with all the good stuff!

Walking Taco item
Walking Taco
$5

Chips with beefy taco seasoning and all the good stuff

Texas Roadhouse Peanuts item
Texas Roadhouse Peanuts
$3

Each Bag will come With a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse

Snack size chips item
Snack size chips
$1

any bag of chip $1

Candy bar item
Candy bar
$1

Full size Candy Bar

Package of cookies item
Package of cookies
$1

Oreos or Chips Ahoy!

Assorted soft drinks or water item
Assorted soft drinks or water
$1

Coke/ Dr. Pepper/ Pepsi or Ale 8 products or Bottled Water $1 each

Rolls item
Rolls
$1

Texas Roadhouse roll

Combo item
Combo item
Combo item
Combo
$7

Baked potato regular or loaded roll and drink

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