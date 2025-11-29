2026 BINGO After Prom Fundraiser

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About this event
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$30 at the door! - Door Price is now ACTIVE!
Per Guest for the month of January!
Regular price $25.
Per Henderson Student for the month of January!
Regular price $15.
Includes:
1 Raffle ticket for $5
3 Raffle tickets for $10
10 Raffle tickets for $20
1 Raffle ticket for $5
3 Raffle tickets for $10
10 Raffle tickets for $20
1 Raffle ticket for $5
3 Raffle tickets for $10
10 Raffle tickets for $20
Per Teacher for the month of January!
Regular price $20.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!