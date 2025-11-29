Henderson HS PTO After Prom

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Henderson HS PTO After Prom

About this event

Sales closed

2026 BINGO After Prom Fundraiser

B Reed Henderson High School

Add a donation for Henderson HS PTO After Prom

$

Adult Admission
$30

$30 at the door! - Door Price is now ACTIVE!

Per Guest for the month of January!

Regular price $25.

Student Admission
$15

Per Henderson Student for the month of January!

Regular price $15.

Easter Basket Raffle
$5

Includes:

  • Easter-themed 12-piece dinnerware set (service for 4)
  • Round 3-qt baker with bunny lid
  • Egg serving tray
  • Set of 4 small bunny plates
  • Set of 4 drinking glasses
  • Set of 3 candle holders/vases
  • Set of 2 fiber optic flameless pillar candles
  • Mitts, trivet & microfiber towel set
  • Large keepsake basket
Raffle Tickets - 10 for $20
$20

1 Raffle ticket for $5

3 Raffle tickets for $10

10 Raffle tickets for $20

Raffle Tickets - 1 for $5
$5

1 Raffle ticket for $5

3 Raffle tickets for $10

10 Raffle tickets for $20

Raffle Tickets - 3 for $10
$10

1 Raffle ticket for $5

3 Raffle tickets for $10

10 Raffle tickets for $20

Henderson Teacher
$20

Per Teacher for the month of January!

Regular price $20.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!