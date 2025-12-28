Rodeo 419

Hosted by

Rodeo 419

About this event

Bingo and Beers

1950 S Eber Rd

Holland, OH 43528, USA

Individual Ticket
$40

Each Ticket includes 10 Bingo Games, Dinner by Habaneros Mexican Restaurant, unlimited chips and salsa and a special dessert treat!

Individual Meal Only Ticket
$30

Each Ticket Dinner by Habaneros Mexican Restaurant, unlimited chips and salsa and a special dessert treat!

Table of 6
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 tickets (each ticket includes 10 Bingo Games, Dinner by Habaneros Mexican Restaurant, unlimited chips and salsa and a special dessert treat!) along with a private table for your group. Save $5/ticket by bringing your friends!

Table of 6 Meal Only
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 tickets (each ticket includes Dinner by Habaneros Mexican Restaurant, unlimited chips and salsa and a special dessert treat!) along with a private table for your group. Save $5/ticket by bringing your friends!

Kids Meal Only Ticket
$20

Each ticket includes Dinner by Habaneros Mexican Restaurant, unlimited chips and salsa and a special dessert treat! For Children 13 and under

Add a donation for Rodeo 419

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!