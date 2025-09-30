Bingo Battle

Table for 10 with VIP seating, Large Social Media acknowledgement, Large Website acknowledgement, announced during event, logo printed on programs and marketing materials.





We will highlight your company and allow you to join us when we replace the flag in 2026.

$7,500 is the estimated amount per flag in 2026.



Due to weather there is no schedule on when we replace the flag. We will communicate with at least a 2 weeks notice so your company can join us