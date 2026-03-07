Bingo, Beatz & Brunch

About this event
Your ticket includes:
✨ 1 Raffle Ticket
🥂 1 Mimosa Ticket
🥞 Buffet
🎱 (5) Bingo Cards
🎟️ Bingo Table Package – $400
Secure your spot with:
✔️ 8 Bingo tickets
✔️ Vendor table + chairs
✔️ Sponsorship credit
✔️ Tax write-off letter
🔥 Early Bird Specials (Book by April 15th):
✨ 10% OFF → Only $360
✨ PLUS donate products/services for Bingo giveaways & receive an additional 20% OFF → Just $280
🛍️ Vendor Only Option – $150
Early registration by April 15th → $135
(Bring your own table & chairs)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!