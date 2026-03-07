The Lotus W.E.L.L

Hosted by

The Lotus W.E.L.L

About this event

Bingo, Beatz & Brunch

1500 Marian Rd

Abington, PA 19001, USA

General Admission
$50

Your ticket includes:

✨ 1 Raffle Ticket

🥂 1 Mimosa Ticket

🥞 Buffet

🎱 (5) Bingo Cards

Vendor Bingo Table Package
$400

🎟️ Bingo Table Package – $400

Secure your spot with:

✔️ 8 Bingo tickets

✔️ Vendor table + chairs

✔️ Sponsorship credit

✔️ Tax write-off letter

Early Bird - Book by 4/15 - Vendor Bingo Package
$280

🔥 Early Bird Specials (Book by April 15th):

✨ 10% OFF → Only $360

✨ PLUS donate products/services for Bingo giveaways & receive an additional 20% OFF → Just $280

Vendor Only Package
$150

🛍️ Vendor Only Option – $150

Early registration by April 15th → $135

(Bring your own table & chairs)

Add a donation for The Lotus W.E.L.L

$

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