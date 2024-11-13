eventClosed

BINGO BRUNCH

RAFFLE
$5
Take a Chance to Win Fabulous Prizes! Don’t miss out on your opportunity to win amazing prizes at our Brunch, Baskets & BINGO fundraiser! Raffle Tickets: $5 each What’s at Stake: Incredible gift baskets and other exciting surprises! Every ticket purchased supports the Girlie Girls Mentoring Program and helps empower young women in our community.
Extra Bingo Book
$10
Maximize Your Chances to Win Big! Want even more opportunities to shout “BINGO”? Purchase an extra bingo book and boost your odds of taking home amazing prizes! Extra Bingo Books: $10 each! Each book gives you additional chances to play, win, and enjoy the fun while supporting the Girlie Girls Mentoring Program.

