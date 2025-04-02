Bingo for Babies Benefitting PHCOL-Seating

Single-person entry into the event. Includes cards for 10 Bingo games, 1 Blackout Game card, 1 Door Prize Ticket, and 1 Meal Ticket.
Table-General Admission (Seats 10)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
10-person entry into the event. Includes 10 sets of cards for 10 Bingo games, 10 Blackout Game cards, 10 Door Prize Tickets, and 10 Meal Tickets.
10-person entry into the event. Includes 10 sets of cards for 10 Bingo games, 10 Blackout Game cards, 10 Door Prize Tickets, and 10 Meal Tickets.
Platinum Table Sponsor (Seats 10)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes:
· Premier sponsor recognition in all event marketing materials (digital, print, and signage.)
· Premier recognition in event slideshow.
· Opportunity to display your business banner at our event.
· Opportunity to include your business marketing materials in event gift bags.
· Special verbal recognition before and throughout the event.
· Individual acknowledgement in social media posts and press releases.
· 10 Complimentary event tickets with reserved seating. Includes meal, Bingo cards, 10 Door Prize tickets, and 10 Blackout cards.
· Premier event seating.
· Personal table service.
Gold Table Sponsor (Seats 10)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes:
· Recognition in all event marketing materials (digital, print, and signage.)
· Logo displayed in event slideshow.
· Verbal recognition before and after the event.
· Opportunity to include your business marketing materials in event gift bags.
· Group acknowledgement in social media posts 1 before and 1 after the event.
· 10 Complimentary event tickets with reserved seating. Includes meal, Bingo cards, 10 Door Prize tickets, and 10 Blackout cards.
Silver Table Sponsor (Seats 10)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes:
· Logo displayed in event slideshow.
· Verbal recognition at the beginning of the event.
· Group acknowledgement in 1 social media post before the event.
· 10 Complimentary event tickets with reserved seating. Includes meal, Bingo cards, 10 Door Prize tickets, and 10 Blackout cards.
Add a donation for Mother And Unborn Child Care Of Lufkin Inc
$
