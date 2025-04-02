Bingo for Babies Benefitting PHCOL-Seating

Includes: · Premier sponsor recognition in all event marketing materials (digital, print, and signage.) · Premier recognition in event slideshow. · Opportunity to display your business banner at our event. · Opportunity to include your business marketing materials in event gift bags. · Special verbal recognition before and throughout the event. · Individual acknowledgement in social media posts and press releases. · 10 Complimentary event tickets with reserved seating. Includes meal, Bingo cards, 10 Door Prize tickets, and 10 Blackout cards. · Premier event seating. · Personal table service.

Includes: · Premier sponsor recognition in all event marketing materials (digital, print, and signage.) · Premier recognition in event slideshow. · Opportunity to display your business banner at our event. · Opportunity to include your business marketing materials in event gift bags. · Special verbal recognition before and throughout the event. · Individual acknowledgement in social media posts and press releases. · 10 Complimentary event tickets with reserved seating. Includes meal, Bingo cards, 10 Door Prize tickets, and 10 Blackout cards. · Premier event seating. · Personal table service.

More details...