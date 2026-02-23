Bingo for Breast Cancer's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Round of 18 holes for 4 guests + golfcart rental fees, Footjoy Polo (Size XL, can swap out for different size) Titleist Gold Balls (Set of 12) Wooden Golf Tees, Magnetic Golf Towel, Riverbend Hat
Donated by: Tom Botteron, Riverbend Golf Course
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4 All-Star Seat tickets to a 2026 home game (excludes 4th of July) 2025 Team-Signed Baseball, Drawstring Backpack, Hat
Donated By: Fort Wayne TinCaps
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One Pair of 14 Karat White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings - total weight .33 Carats
Donated By: Peter Franklin Jewelers
Starting bid
Liter Bottles of Shampoo and Conditioner, 2 Full-Size Dry Shampoo, Full Size Moroccan Oil, Full Size High-Shine Hair Mask, Round Styling Brush, 4-in-1 Blow Dryer Brush
Donated By: Sarah, Shisler, Lola 5 Hair Salon
Starting bid
In-Office Professional Zoom Teeth Whitening service. This service includes take-home trays + whitening gel for maintenance at home.
Donated By: Troy Holder, Monumental Family Dental
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Two Opalescence Home Advanced Whitening Kits, 2 Burst Pro Sonic Toothbrushes, Two Tumblers, Two T-Shirts, Two Fleece Blankets, Two sets of playing cards, Four Chapsticks
Donated By: Nathan Bojrab, Legacy Dental
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Ultimate 800 Cordless Vacuum
Donated By: Stucky's Furniture and Appliances
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Pink PUMA Travel Bag, Passport Wallet, Luggage Strap + Tags, 6 Packing Pods, $300 Off all-inclusive package booked with AM Inclusives
Donated by: Ashley Morgan, AM Inclusives
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Google Nest, Free initial pest control service, Woodpecker Bird House, Two packs of birdseed, Turtle Lawn Ornament
Donated By: Joe Mishak, Aardvark Pest Control
Starting bid
18v 6 Tool Combo Kit - Including a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, multi-tool and LED light.
Donated By: Greg Thomas, GO Home Mortgage
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Whistlepig Double Malt 18 Straight Rye Whiskey with Hand-pressed glass topper
Donated By: Nick Mesaros, Family Insurance Services
Starting bid
One bottle of Bookers Small Batch Bourbon, One bottle of Woodford Reserve, One Bottle of Weller Special Reserve
Donated By: Bryce Fox, Arena, and Ryan Hoffer, Suite Spot Golf
Starting bid
The 3 ft faux olive tree that keeps on giving! A variety of gift cards ($195) from local businesses, $100 worth of scratchers, 4 Ultimate + Ceramic Mike's Carwash coupons, and 2 hair or tattoo removal sessions. Are you feeling lucky?
Donated By: Olive + Oak Custom Homes, and Community Partners
Starting bid
Two Microneedling treatments from Silktouch Aesthetics
Donated By: Silktouch Aesthetics
Starting bid
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Shampoo + Conditioner, Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, Water Drench Whipped Cream Cleanser, Tight & Tones Cellulite Treatment (2), Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer + 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Patches, and Instant Firm Collagen Infusion Patches
Starting bid
6 Sessions- Series BodyFX Sculpting Treatments, with SKINMEDICA Face + Eyes Essentials Set, and two product bags
Donated By: Refined Radiance Skincare by Parkview
Starting bid
6 Sessions - Series Forma GLOW Treatment, with SKINMEDIC The Radiance Collection face skincare set
Donated By: Refined Radiance Skincare by Parkview
Starting bid
$200 in gift certificates to Studio 13 Tattoo
Donated By: Studio 13 Tattoo
Starting bid
$200 in gift certificates to Studio 13 Tattoo
Donated By: Studio 13 Tattoo
Starting bid
A taxidermy Mean-Mouth Bass on driftwood, custom hand-painted by Old 5 and Dime Signs
Donated by: Old 5 and Dime Signs
Starting bid
$500 total in credit for any creation you can dream from Old 5 and Dime Signs
Donated By: Old 5 and Dime Signs
Starting bid
$500 total in credit for any creation you can dream from Old 5 and Dime Signs
Donated By: Old 5 and Dime Signs
Starting bid
$1,000 total in credit for any creation you can dream from Old 5 and Dime Signs
Donated By: Old 5 and Dime Signs
Starting bid
$2,000 total in credit for any creation you can dream from Old 5 and Dime Signs
Donated By: Old 5 and Dime Signs
Starting bid
"Angel" 63x41, framed original artwork by Sam Parker + $500 Gift Certificate to Frame Art
Donated By: Sam Parker + Frame Art
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Original Artwork by Aimless, 3ftx4ft on canvas
Donated by: Aimless
Starting bid
"Summer Solstice" Art work by Ricco Diamante, 20x30, printed on canvas
Donated By: Ricco Diamante
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Electric Relaxation' is an original artwork by Cost 30x40 piece on canvas, created by 100% freehand spray paint! This vibrant & black light reactive art
Donated By: Cost
Starting bid
Original Artwork by America Carrillo, 26x18 on Canvas
Donated By: America Carrillo
Starting bid
$500 towards existing an piece of art chosen from Phresh Laundry's gallery or a custom commissioned piece of art.
Donated by: Phresh Laundry
Starting bid
$500 towards an existing piece of art chosen from gallery or a custom commissioned piece of art.
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