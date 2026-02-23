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Bingo for Breast Cancer

About this event

Sales closed

Bingo for Breast Cancer's Silent Auction

Hole-In-One item
Hole-In-One
$70

Starting bid

Round of 18 holes for 4 guests + golfcart rental fees, Footjoy Polo (Size XL, can swap out for different size) Titleist Gold Balls (Set of 12) Wooden Golf Tees, Magnetic Golf Towel, Riverbend Hat


Donated by: Tom Botteron, Riverbend Golf Course

Take me Out to the Ball Game item
Take me Out to the Ball Game
$70

Starting bid

4 All-Star Seat tickets to a 2026 home game (excludes 4th of July) 2025 Team-Signed Baseball, Drawstring Backpack, Hat


Donated By: Fort Wayne TinCaps

Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend item
Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend
$250

Starting bid

One Pair of 14 Karat White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings - total weight .33 Carats


Donated By: Peter Franklin Jewelers

Best Hair Day Ever item
Best Hair Day Ever
$80

Starting bid

Liter Bottles of Shampoo and Conditioner, 2 Full-Size Dry Shampoo, Full Size Moroccan Oil, Full Size High-Shine Hair Mask, Round Styling Brush, 4-in-1 Blow Dryer Brush


Donated By: Sarah, Shisler, Lola 5 Hair Salon

Million Dollar Smile item
Million Dollar Smile
$200

Starting bid

In-Office Professional Zoom Teeth Whitening service. This service includes take-home trays + whitening gel for maintenance at home.


Donated By: Troy Holder, Monumental Family Dental

Smiles All Around item
Smiles All Around
$150

Starting bid

Two Opalescence Home Advanced Whitening Kits, 2 Burst Pro Sonic Toothbrushes, Two Tumblers, Two T-Shirts, Two Fleece Blankets, Two sets of playing cards, Four Chapsticks


Donated By: Nathan Bojrab, Legacy Dental

Electolux item
Electolux
$75

Starting bid

Ultimate 800 Cordless Vacuum


Donated By: Stucky's Furniture and Appliances

Go Explore item
Go Explore
$50

Starting bid

Pink PUMA Travel Bag, Passport Wallet, Luggage Strap + Tags, 6 Packing Pods, $300 Off all-inclusive package booked with AM Inclusives


Donated by: Ashley Morgan, AM Inclusives

Springtime in the City item
Springtime in the City
$60

Starting bid

Google Nest, Free initial pest control service, Woodpecker Bird House, Two packs of birdseed, Turtle Lawn Ornament


Donated By: Joe Mishak, Aardvark Pest Control

Ryobi One Tool Set item
Ryobi One Tool Set
$90

Starting bid

18v 6 Tool Combo Kit - Including a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, multi-tool and LED light.


Donated By: Greg Thomas, GO Home Mortgage


When Pigs Whistle item
When Pigs Whistle
$100

Starting bid

Whistlepig Double Malt 18 Straight Rye Whiskey with Hand-pressed glass topper


Donated By: Nick Mesaros, Family Insurance Services

3 Bottles of the BEST item
3 Bottles of the BEST
$100

Starting bid

One bottle of Bookers Small Batch Bourbon, One bottle of Woodford Reserve, One Bottle of Weller Special Reserve


Donated By: Bryce Fox, Arena, and Ryan Hoffer, Suite Spot Golf

The Giving Tree item
The Giving Tree
$150

Starting bid

The 3 ft faux olive tree that keeps on giving! A variety of gift cards ($195) from local businesses, $100 worth of scratchers, 4 Ultimate + Ceramic Mike's Carwash coupons, and 2 hair or tattoo removal sessions. Are you feeling lucky?


Donated By: Olive + Oak Custom Homes, and Community Partners

Self-Care Matters item
Self-Care Matters
$100

Starting bid

Two Microneedling treatments from Silktouch Aesthetics


Donated By: Silktouch Aesthetics

Peter Thomas Roth Ultimate Bundle item
Peter Thomas Roth Ultimate Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Shampoo + Conditioner, Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, Water Drench Whipped Cream Cleanser, Tight & Tones Cellulite Treatment (2), Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer + 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Patches, and Instant Firm Collagen Infusion Patches


Body Sculpt and MORE item
Body Sculpt and MORE
$150

Starting bid

6 Sessions- Series BodyFX Sculpting Treatments, with SKINMEDICA Face + Eyes Essentials Set, and two product bags


Donated By: Refined Radiance Skincare by Parkview

Be in Top FORMA item
Be in Top FORMA
$150

Starting bid

6 Sessions - Series Forma GLOW Treatment, with SKINMEDIC The Radiance Collection face skincare set


Donated By: Refined Radiance Skincare by Parkview

Your Permanent Gift $200 item
Your Permanent Gift $200
$100

Starting bid

$200 in gift certificates to Studio 13 Tattoo


Donated By: Studio 13 Tattoo

A Gift that Lasts Forever $200 item
A Gift that Lasts Forever $200
$100

Starting bid

$200 in gift certificates to Studio 13 Tattoo


Donated By: Studio 13 Tattoo

This is one BAD BASS item
This is one BAD BASS item
This is one BAD BASS item
This is one BAD BASS
$150

Starting bid

A taxidermy Mean-Mouth Bass on driftwood, custom hand-painted by Old 5 and Dime Signs


Donated by: Old 5 and Dime Signs

Custom Sign from Old 5 and Dime! $500 item
Custom Sign from Old 5 and Dime! $500
$125

Starting bid

$500 total in credit for any creation you can dream from Old 5 and Dime Signs


Donated By: Old 5 and Dime Signs

Custom Sign from Old 5 and Dime! $500 item
Custom Sign from Old 5 and Dime! $500
$125

Starting bid

$500 total in credit for any creation you can dream from Old 5 and Dime Signs


Donated By: Old 5 and Dime Signs

Custom Sign from Old 5 and Dime! $1,000 item
Custom Sign from Old 5 and Dime! $1,000
$200

Starting bid

$1,000 total in credit for any creation you can dream from Old 5 and Dime Signs


Donated By: Old 5 and Dime Signs

Custom Sign from Old 5 and Dime! $2,000 item
Custom Sign from Old 5 and Dime! $2,000
$400

Starting bid

$2,000 total in credit for any creation you can dream from Old 5 and Dime Signs


Donated By: Old 5 and Dime Signs

"Angel" item
"Angel" item
"Angel"
$600

Starting bid

"Angel" 63x41, framed original artwork by Sam Parker + $500 Gift Certificate to Frame Art


Donated By: Sam Parker + Frame Art



"Four Brothers" item
"Four Brothers"
$400

Starting bid

Original Artwork by Aimless, 3ftx4ft on canvas


Donated by: Aimless

"Summer Solstice" item
"Summer Solstice"
$300

Starting bid

"Summer Solstice" Art work by Ricco Diamante, 20x30, printed on canvas


Donated By: Ricco Diamante

"Electric Relaxation" item
"Electric Relaxation"
$300

Starting bid

Electric Relaxation' is an original artwork by Cost 30x40 piece on canvas, created by 100% freehand spray paint! This vibrant & black light reactive art


Donated By: Cost

"Deep Space" item
"Deep Space"
$300

Starting bid

Original Artwork by America Carrillo, 26x18 on Canvas


Donated By: America Carrillo

Phresh Laundry Gift Certificate $500 item
Phresh Laundry Gift Certificate $500
$150

Starting bid

$500 towards existing an piece of art chosen from Phresh Laundry's gallery or a custom commissioned piece of art.


Donated by: Phresh Laundry

Phresh Laundry Gift Certificate $500 item
Phresh Laundry Gift Certificate $500
$150

Starting bid

$500 towards an existing piece of art chosen from gallery or a custom commissioned piece of art.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!