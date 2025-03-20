It's a Pittie Rescue

BINGO FOR BULLIES

208 W Main St

Essex, IL 60935, USA

It's a Pittie Rescue Bingo, Bullies & Brews event Trip G's Sports Bar & Eatery 208 W Main St, Essex, IL 60935 July 13th 1:00pm Bingo starts @ 1:30 Admit 1 ticket for 6 games of bingo Every winner gets a prize. This will include 6 game cards (extra cards will be available for purchase)

