Bingo for Handbags: Greek Gods and Goddesses Edition

350 Northlake Blvd

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, USA

General Admission
$65

Doors open at 12:00pm (check-in will start at this time) Bingo starts at 1:00pm In person event, 18+ Free parking at venue No refunds will be given. 1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a pre-populated fee. 2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0. 3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

50/50 Raffle Ticket
$10

Doors open at 12:00pm (check-in will start at this time) Bingo starts at 1:00pm In person event, 18+ Free parking at venue No refunds will be given. 1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a pre-populated fee. 2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0. 3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

Add a donation for ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY INC., EPSILON EPSILON ZETA CHAPTER

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!