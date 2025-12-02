ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY INC., EPSILON EPSILON ZETA CHAPTER

Hosted by

ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY INC., EPSILON EPSILON ZETA CHAPTER

About this event

2026 Bingo for Handbags: Rep Your Alma Mater

5421 Diplomat Cir

Orlando, FL 32810, USA

General Admission
$65
Available until Apr 18

Doors open at 12:30 pm (check-in will start at this time)

Bingo starts at 1:00 pm

In person event, 18+

Refreshments will be served

Free parking at venue

No refunds will be given


1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a pre-populated fee.
2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0.
3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

Add a donation for ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY INC., EPSILON EPSILON ZETA CHAPTER

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!