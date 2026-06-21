A colorful "BINGO Fundraiser!" poster with event details in the foreground and Rotary Club logos in the background.
Montoursville Rotary Club

Hosted by

Montoursville Rotary Club

About this event

Bingo Fundraiser 2026

4147 N Rte 220 Hwy

Linden, PA 17744, USA

General Admission
$25
Available until Oct 1

General Admission includes entry to the Bingo Fundraiser and participation in regular bingo games.

*Additional bingo booklets and special bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for an additional cost.

Table Reservation
$15
Available until Oct 1

Reserve a table for your group of up to 8 guests. This reservation fee is per table and is in addition to the purchase of bingo admission tickets.

Reserved tables will be held under the name provided at purchase. We will do our best to place reserved tables in a preferred area, but exact location is not guaranteed.

If your group has fewer than 8 guests, unused seats may be made available to other attendees, but only if needed.

Reserved Table Package for 8 Guests
$200
Available until Oct 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table for your group and receive admission for up to 8 guests. This package includes one reserved table and 8 bingo admission tickets.

Reserved tables will be held under the name provided at purchase. We will do our best to place reserved tables in a preferred seating area, but exact location is not guaranteed.

Add a donation for Montoursville Rotary Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!