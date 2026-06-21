Bingo Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
General Admission includes entry to the Bingo Fundraiser and participation in regular bingo games.
*Additional bingo booklets and special bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for an additional cost.
Reserve a table for your group of up to 8 guests. This reservation fee is per table and is in addition to the purchase of bingo admission tickets.
Reserved tables will be held under the name provided at purchase. We will do our best to place reserved tables in a preferred area, but exact location is not guaranteed.
If your group has fewer than 8 guests, unused seats may be made available to other attendees, but only if needed.
Reserve a table for your group and receive admission for up to 8 guests. This package includes one reserved table and 8 bingo admission tickets.
Reserved tables will be held under the name provided at purchase. We will do our best to place reserved tables in a preferred seating area, but exact location is not guaranteed.
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