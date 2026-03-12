Bingo Fundraiser- Fernley

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About this event
🎉 Arm-Length Raffle Tickets = BIG Chances to Win! 🎉
Why buy one when you can grab an arm-length of raffle tickets? Stack the odds in your favor and boost your chances to win one of our many amazing raffle prizes 🏆✨
Best part? Every ticket supports our Help-A-Vet Fund, directly benefiting local veterans.💙 Win big, give back, and feel great doing it!
🎯 More Cards = More Chances to WIN! 🎯
Level up your Bingo game with 5 extra cards for just $20—our preferred pricing for a limited time only 💥
Plan ahead, save big, and come ready to win! Prices will increase at the door, so grab your cards early and keep the odds in your favor 🏆
Your company will be promoted leading up to the event.
Enjoy added exposure through VAREP social media and email marketing—doubling your visibility beyond traditional advertising.
Plus, join in the fun! Interactive activities give your team a chance to engage directly with attendees and be part of the high-energy Bingo experience.
Most importantly, this fundraising event directly supports our local veterans. Thank you for making an impact.💙
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!