Bingo Fundraiser- Fernley

🎉 Arm-Length Raffle Tickets = BIG Chances to Win! 🎉

Why buy one when you can grab an arm-length of raffle tickets? Stack the odds in your favor and boost your chances to win one of our many amazing raffle prizes 🏆✨

Best part? Every ticket supports our Help-A-Vet Fund, directly benefiting local veterans.💙 Win big, give back, and feel great doing it!