Foxmeadow Civic Assn Inc

Hosted by

Foxmeadow Civic Assn Inc

About this event

Bingo In The Park 4/16/26

1155 Foxmeadow Trail

Middleburg, FL 32068, USA

First Bingo Book
$25

Each book contains 10 pages with 3 boards per page. Second or subsequent booklets may be selected below.


We will use one page from each booklet per game.


Note: Zeffy will ask for a tip at check out. That does not go to the Civic Association. You may put zeros in that block if you do not want to pay a tip to Zeffy.

Second or Subsequent Books
$20

We will use one page from each booklet per game.



Note: Zeffy will ask for a tip at check out. That does not go to the Civic Association. You may put zeros in that block if you do not want to pay a tip to Zeffy.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!