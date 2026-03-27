Bingo In The Park 4/16/26

Hosted by
About this event
Each book contains 10 pages with 3 boards per page. Second or subsequent booklets may be selected below.
We will use one page from each booklet per game.
Note: Zeffy will ask for a tip at check out. That does not go to the Civic Association. You may put zeros in that block if you do not want to pay a tip to Zeffy.
We will use one page from each booklet per game.
Note: Zeffy will ask for a tip at check out. That does not go to the Civic Association. You may put zeros in that block if you do not want to pay a tip to Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!