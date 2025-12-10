Rocky Hill Baseball Booster Club Inc.

Rocky Hill Baseball Booster Club Inc.

Bingo Night 2026

Shunpike Village Shopping Center

825 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, USA

Reserved Table of 8
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve your table of 8. Price includes the same as a single ticket PLUS a bonus board per person at the table. Please provide us with a list of players when you can for check-in.

General admission
$35

Ticket includes admission & 1 bingo board for all games for the evening.

Triple Play
$20

For Sale Event Night At Door
Purchase 3 additional boards for all 10 games ($60 value)

Bonus Board
$5

For Sale Event Night - Per Game (one time use)
Purchase 1 additional board

